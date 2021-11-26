Richard Madeley To Be Paid Full £200K Fee For I'm A Celeb

26 November 2021, 15:33

Richard Madeley is still to bank his fee after I'm A Celeb exit
Richard Madeley is still to bank his fee after I'm A Celeb exit. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Following his I'm A Celebrity exit, Richard Madeley is reported to still expect his full fee for appearing on the ITV series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Madeley's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here journey came to an abrupt end after he was rushed to hospital on Thursday.

The 65-year-old was forced to quit the show after ‘breaking the Covid bubble’ when he left camp to be taken to the emergency services.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 In Chaos As 3 Stars Seek Medical Treatment

The TV presenter and journalist was among one of the o favourites to go the distance on this year's series.

Richard Madeley left Gwrych Castle after falling ill
Richard Madeley left Gwrych Castle after falling ill. Picture: Getty

It's alleged by The Sun that he will most likely still receive payment for his stint on the show.

Due to the fact that the isolation bubble was disturbed due to a medical emergency, it's assumed that he will maintain his eye-watering fee for partaking in the survival reality show.

It's alleged that Richard was to make a whopping £200,000 from his time in Gwrcyh Castle, Wales.

Celebrities' individual rates depend on how well known the star is, but it can vary between £30,000 and £500,000 – with Madeley being at the higher end of the fees this year.

Richard Madeley will still get a fee for his time on the show
Richard Madeley will still get a fee for his time on the show. Picture: ITV

The Good Morning Britain star is reported to be 'gutted' at the early I'm A Celeb exit.

An insider revealed to the tabloid: "It was horrifying - campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him. It was a real scare for everyone involved."

Richard has since revealed a statement where he reassures fans that the health scare is over, stating that he's 'absolutely fine'.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celebrity producers fear more celebs will walk out

I’m A Celebrity 2021 In Chaos As 3 Stars Seek Medical Treatment
Frankie Bridge has been sending secret signals to her Loose Women co-stars

I’m A Celebrity Star Frankie Bridge Spotted Sending Secret Signal To Friends At Home
Richard Madeley has been forced to quit I'm A Celeb

Richard Madeley Forced To Quit I’m A Celebrity After Being Rushed To Hospital
Adam Woodyatt entered I'm a Celebrity

Adam Woodyatt Shocks Fans With ‘Unrecognisable’ Appearance On I’m A Celebrity
I'm A Celeb's Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital after falling ill at camp

I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley Rushed To Hospital After Medical Emergency At Camp
Here are the most successful kings and queens of the jungle

I’m A Celebrity Rich List: The Show's Most Successful Winners

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles' security guard was having the time of his life at his Houston gig

Harry Styles’ Security Guard Spotted Dancing At Love On Tour Show And We're Obsessed
Chrishell Strause Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's Age, Ex-Husband, Acting Roles & Instagram Handle Revealed
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn From Selling Sunset: 8 Facts Including Age, Net Worth And Husband
It's a must-watch...

The Kardashian Kids Are On Tik Tok And It's Hilarious

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly facing a lawsuit for sharing photos of Bella Hadid in Good American jeans

Khloe Kardashian ‘Sued’ For Sharing Photos Of Bella Hadid In Jeans From Her Good American Line
Davina hasn't managed to sell the $75 million house

Here’s What Happened With Davina And The $75 Million House On Selling Sunset

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Selling Sunset has been confirmed for series 5

When Is Selling Sunset Season 5 Coming Out?

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money
Selling Sunset ages: How old are the Netflix cast?

Selling Sunset Cast Ages: How Old Are The Realtors?

The cast of Selling Sunset make thousands from Instagram

Here’s How Much The Selling Sunset Cast Earn From Instagram

Bridgerton season 2 begins filming spring 2021

When Is Bridgerton Season 2 Coming Out? From The Cast To Trailers – All The Details You Need
Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now – Relationships From Every UK Series

Love Island