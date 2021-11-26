Richard Madeley To Be Paid Full £200K Fee For I'm A Celeb

Richard Madeley is still to bank his fee after I'm A Celeb exit. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Following his I'm A Celebrity exit, Richard Madeley is reported to still expect his full fee for appearing on the ITV series.

Richard Madeley's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here journey came to an abrupt end after he was rushed to hospital on Thursday.

The 65-year-old was forced to quit the show after ‘breaking the Covid bubble’ when he left camp to be taken to the emergency services.

The TV presenter and journalist was among one of the o favourites to go the distance on this year's series.

Richard Madeley left Gwrych Castle after falling ill. Picture: Getty

It's alleged by The Sun that he will most likely still receive payment for his stint on the show.

Due to the fact that the isolation bubble was disturbed due to a medical emergency, it's assumed that he will maintain his eye-watering fee for partaking in the survival reality show.

It's alleged that Richard was to make a whopping £200,000 from his time in Gwrcyh Castle, Wales.

Celebrities' individual rates depend on how well known the star is, but it can vary between £30,000 and £500,000 – with Madeley being at the higher end of the fees this year.

Richard Madeley will still get a fee for his time on the show. Picture: ITV

The Good Morning Britain star is reported to be 'gutted' at the early I'm A Celeb exit.

An insider revealed to the tabloid: "It was horrifying - campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him. It was a real scare for everyone involved."

Richard has since revealed a statement where he reassures fans that the health scare is over, stating that he's 'absolutely fine'.

