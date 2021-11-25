Richard Madeley Forced To Quit I’m A Celebrity After Being Rushed To Hospital

25 November 2021, 15:21

Richard Madeley has been forced to quit I'm A Celeb
I’m A Celeb’s Richard Madeley has issued a statement saying he’s ‘absolutely fine’ but has had to quit the 2021 series.

Richard Madeley will no longer be continuing with I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021 after he was rushed to hospital in the middle of the night.

The TV presenter has had to quit the series after ‘breaking the Covid bubble’ when he was taken to hospital.

In a statement he said: “Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely fine. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle…

“Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.”

No other celebrities will be joining the line-up to replace Richard and he has recorded a message for his co-stars so they are assured he’s okay.

The dad of two will feature on Friday night’s show in a chat with Ant and Dec to discuss his brief time on the series.

Richard was given urgent medical attention on Wednesday night after he began to feel unwell, with his co-stars and ‘terrified’ producers rushing to his side.

His campmates, including Frankie Bridge, Arlene Phillips and Naughty Boy, were said to be ‘really upset’ and concerned for their co-star.

