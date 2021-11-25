I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley Rushed To Hospital After Medical Emergency At Camp

25 November 2021, 11:16

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Richard Madeley was reportedly rushed to hospital in the early hours of the morning following a ‘medical emergency’ in the I’m A Celebrity castle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Richard Madeley has reportedly been rushed to hospital.

The TV presenter is said to have left production staff ‘terrified’ after allegedly falling ill in the castle in the early hours of the morning.

I’m A Celebrity Rich List: The Show's Most Successful Winners

Medics rushed to Gwrych Castle after Richard and are said to have taken him to a nearby hospital amid the medical emergency, according to this tabloid.

An insider told the publication: “It was horrifying - campers were really upset and concerned.”

Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital after falling ill at camp
Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital after falling ill at camp. Picture: ITV
Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning
Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ITV

They continued: “All of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him.

“It was a real scare for everyone involved."

The source went on to say that Richard is now ‘on the mend’.

This comes after the 65-year-old took part in the show’s Kitchen Nightmares trials and went on to take part in a group Bushtucker Trial with his campmates.

Richard Madeley is 'on the mend' after being rushed to hospital
Richard Madeley is 'on the mend' after being rushed to hospital. Picture: ITV

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

"He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

Meanwhile, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added that they were called to the castle at 5:43am on Thursday morning, explaining: “We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What do we already know about Louis Tomlinson's next album?

Louis Tomlinson Tells Fans That Walls 2 Is Coming

Test your After We Fell knowledge with the ultimate quiz!

QUIZ: Prove You’re The Ultimate After We Fell Fan

Features

Christine Quinn welcomed a baby boy

What Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Named Her First Baby

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives a stunning performance

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Slays Vocals Whilst Pregnant In The Studio

Love Island's Liberty sparks feud rumours with her fellow Islanders

Love Island’s Liberty Poole Sparks Feud Rumours As She Snubs Co-Stars

Here are the last-minute changed made to the GRAMMY nominations

The GRAMMYs Made Last Minute Additions To Their 2022 Nominations

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her