I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley Rushed To Hospital After Medical Emergency At Camp

By Capital FM

Richard Madeley was reportedly rushed to hospital in the early hours of the morning following a ‘medical emergency’ in the I’m A Celebrity castle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Richard Madeley has reportedly been rushed to hospital.

The TV presenter is said to have left production staff ‘terrified’ after allegedly falling ill in the castle in the early hours of the morning.

I’m A Celebrity Rich List: The Show's Most Successful Winners

Medics rushed to Gwrych Castle after Richard and are said to have taken him to a nearby hospital amid the medical emergency, according to this tabloid.

An insider told the publication: “It was horrifying - campers were really upset and concerned.”

Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital after falling ill at camp. Picture: ITV

Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: ITV

They continued: “All of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him.

“It was a real scare for everyone involved."

The source went on to say that Richard is now ‘on the mend’.

This comes after the 65-year-old took part in the show’s Kitchen Nightmares trials and went on to take part in a group Bushtucker Trial with his campmates.

Richard Madeley is 'on the mend' after being rushed to hospital. Picture: ITV

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

"He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

Meanwhile, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added that they were called to the castle at 5:43am on Thursday morning, explaining: “We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital