I’m A Celebrity 2021 In Chaos As 3 Stars Seek Medical Treatment

I'm A Celebrity producers fear more celebs will walk out. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity bosses reportedly fear a mass walkout on the new series after a handful of contestants have sought medical attention.

Richard Madeley has been forced to quit I’m A Celeb due to ‘breaking the COVID bubble’ when he was rushed to hospital after falling ill on Wednesday night.

The TV host said he was ‘gutted’ to have left the show, but fans could see some of his co-stars walk out too.

According to the tabloids, ITV bosses are concerned about Arlene Phillips and Naughty Boy and fear they too could soon leave Gwrych Castle.

Naughty Boy has sought counselling while Arlene Phillips is on daily painkillers. Picture: ITV

Arlene Phillips is on painkillers and DJ Naughty Boy has sought counselling over his mum’s health.

Naughty Boy’s mum has dementia and their family have banned her from watching some of the series over fears it would be too distressing.

Richard issued a statement on Thursday after being taken to hospital in the early hours, saying he was ‘fine’ but had no choice but to exit the show after leaving the ‘covid bubble’.

Richard Madeley was forced to quit I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Arelen Phillips has been finding it tough in the castle. Picture: ITV

He wrote: “Gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the No1 priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue — even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer.”

Things are only set to get tougher for the celebrities, as Storm Arwen threatens 80mph wings.

