I'm A Celeb Viewers Are Loving Caitlyn Jenner's Jungle Manicure: 'Those Nails Are Classy!'

26 November 2019, 11:09

Caitlyn Jenner got a manicure before entering the jungle
Caitlyn Jenner got a manicure before entering the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner has fans praising her perfectly manicured nails in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb star Caitlyn Jenner is known for her glamorous get-up, so it’s no surprise she entered the ITV jungle with a set of perfectly manicured nails.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians icon entered the reality TV show with a matching, pale pink manicure and pedicure, which left campmate James Haskell thoroughly impressed on their first day in camp.

Caitlyn Jenner Slipped Ian Wright Leftovers On 'I'm A Celeb' & Everyone Is Crying

“You’ve got the matching toes, pedicure, manicure set up,” the rugby player commented.

Caitlyn replied: “All I can say is, don’t go down this route. It’s too much work,” to which James added: “It’s a lot of hassle, innit?”

James Haskell complimented Caitlyn Jenner's manicure and pedicure on day one of the jungle
James Haskell complimented Caitlyn Jenner's manicure and pedicure on day one of the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

"It’s nice to just go in and take a shower and walk out,” the 70 year old agreed.

Fans have noticed Caitlyn’s neat tallons, with many taking to Twitter to compliment her groomed appearance in the jungle.

“Only Caitlyn Jenner could go into a jungle with perfectly manicured nails,” tweeted one viewer, as another said: “Can’t help but admire Caitlyn Jenner’s nails.”

“Absolutely love Caitlyn Jenner’s nails! They are so classy!” Commented a third, as a fourth noted: “Caitlyn Jenner doing that bush Tucker Trial like a pro with a manicure is iconic. She’s fabulous.”

Caitlyn Jenner has a matching manicure and pedicure
Caitlyn Jenner has a matching manicure and pedicure. Picture: Shutterstock

The father to Kendall and Kylie Jenner likely had a shellac manicure before entering the jungle, meaning her nail colour should last a strong three weeks.

Caitlyn has been a huge hit in the jungle, fast becoming a firm favourite campmate.

On Monday night’s show, the reality star won over the hearts of the nation when she smuggled leftover food to Ian Wright, after he missed out on getting a roast dinner.

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Caitlyn Jenner's family have paid tribute to her

Caitlyn Jenner’s Children Kylie & Kendall And Kim Kardashian Finally Show Support For I'm A Celeb Star
Jacqueline Jossa rang her husband after rumours of infidelity

I'm A Celeb Let Jacqueline Jossa Ring Husband Dan Osborne After Cheating Allegations
Caitlyn Jenner sneaking Ian Wright a corn on the cob has everyone sobbing

Caitlyn Jenner Slipped Ian Wright Leftovers On 'I'm A Celeb' & Everyone Is Crying
Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter
Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury have been dating since 2018

Who Is Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury? Everything From Her Instagram, Job & Their Dog
James was suspended from his school over the incident.

I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell Secretly Filmed Friend Having Sex With Girl At His School

Hot On Capital

All the Glastonbury 2020 line-up rumours

Glastonbury Festival 2020: Confirmed Artists And All The Rumours – Including Taylor Swift And The 1975

Features

Ariana Grande's real hair is actually curly

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Real Curly Hair Looks Like

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande reponds to viral Tik Tok doppleganger

Ariana Grande's Identical Tik Tok Twin Has Caught The Singer's Attention After Going Viral

Ariana Grande

BBC release teaser trailer for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

WATCH: Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special: First Look Sees Bryn Go Crazy Over Dinner
Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Features

Harry Styles unveils confusing new accent

Harry Styles Confuses Fans With American Accent During Interview With Zane Lowe

Harry Styles

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Jacqueline is facing her fears in the jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa’s Family Urge I’m A Celeb Viewers To Stop Voting For Her To Do Bushtucker Trials
Saffron and Aj lost their place in the competition on Sunday night.

Saffron Barker And AJ Pritchard Reveal They Begged Strictly Bosses To Let Them Skip The Samba
Ant & Dec hit back at claims bush tucker trial was 'impossible'

I'm A Celeb: Ant & Dec Hit Back At 'Impossible' Bush Tucker Trial As James & Roman 'Set Up To Fail'
Caitlyn Jenner opens up about gender reassignment surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Ex Kris Jenner & Surgery On I'm A Celeb
The camp has been divided.

I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa And Myles Stephenson Upset Main Camp By Taking Meals With Them To Jungle Jailhouse
Kristen Stewart spoke about her character's sexuality in Charlie's Angels

WATCH: Kristen Stewart Explains The Importance On Making Her Charlie's Angels Character Gay