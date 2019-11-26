I'm A Celeb Viewers Are Loving Caitlyn Jenner's Jungle Manicure: 'Those Nails Are Classy!'

Caitlyn Jenner got a manicure before entering the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner has fans praising her perfectly manicured nails in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb star Caitlyn Jenner is known for her glamorous get-up, so it’s no surprise she entered the ITV jungle with a set of perfectly manicured nails.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians icon entered the reality TV show with a matching, pale pink manicure and pedicure, which left campmate James Haskell thoroughly impressed on their first day in camp.

Caitlyn Jenner Slipped Ian Wright Leftovers On 'I'm A Celeb' & Everyone Is Crying

“You’ve got the matching toes, pedicure, manicure set up,” the rugby player commented.

Caitlyn replied: “All I can say is, don’t go down this route. It’s too much work,” to which James added: “It’s a lot of hassle, innit?”

James Haskell complimented Caitlyn Jenner's manicure and pedicure on day one of the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

"It’s nice to just go in and take a shower and walk out,” the 70 year old agreed.

Fans have noticed Caitlyn’s neat tallons, with many taking to Twitter to compliment her groomed appearance in the jungle.

“Only Caitlyn Jenner could go into a jungle with perfectly manicured nails,” tweeted one viewer, as another said: “Can’t help but admire Caitlyn Jenner’s nails.”

“Absolutely love Caitlyn Jenner’s nails! They are so classy!” Commented a third, as a fourth noted: “Caitlyn Jenner doing that bush Tucker Trial like a pro with a manicure is iconic. She’s fabulous.”

Caitlyn Jenner has a matching manicure and pedicure. Picture: Shutterstock

The father to Kendall and Kylie Jenner likely had a shellac manicure before entering the jungle, meaning her nail colour should last a strong three weeks.

Caitlyn has been a huge hit in the jungle, fast becoming a firm favourite campmate.

On Monday night’s show, the reality star won over the hearts of the nation when she smuggled leftover food to Ian Wright, after he missed out on getting a roast dinner.

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity News