WATCH: James Haskell Praises Roman Kemp Over Their Friendship In I'm A Celeb... Jungle

5 December 2019, 11:46

Following his eviction, James Haskell spoke about how much Roman Kemp meant to him during his time in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

On Tuesday, 3 December, former rugby player, James Haskell was evicted from the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, which left his campmate Roman Kemp sobbing.

The sportsman joined Capital Breakfast to open up about his relationship with the 26-year-old presenter, saying "Roman, for me - what a talented kid.

James Haskell opened up about his friendship to Sonny Jay
James Haskell opened up about his friendship to Sonny Jay. Picture: Capital

"To be able to be emotional, like he is; to be as intelligent; to be as interesting; to be as articulate - I was in awe of lots of people in the camp, but especially him," continued James.

James explained he bonded with Roman Kemp after he opened up about how close he was with his parents - Martin and Shirlie Kemp - and how much his family meant to him.

"We just got on really well," said James, before explaining that Roman kept the camp alive with his 'unique' questions, and made him laugh every day.

James vowed to see Roman Kemp every time he comes to London, before Roman's father, Martin, extended an invitation to the rugby star to his for Christmas.

Haskell won some people over, before he was eliminated from the show, after he took part in the ITV reality show's pantomime, which saw him star as one of Cinderella's ugly stepsisters, alongside Andy Whyment.

Sonny Jay also caught up with James' wife, Chloe Madeley, who explained the struggles loved ones had to go through, whilst they waited for their relatives to be voted out of I'm A Celeb...

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

"We typically get up at about 3:30AM and we get ready," said Chloe. "It's really difficult because, before you leave, you're like 'This will be my bridge outfit for when my person gets evicted' and when you get here, you suddenly realise that you have no idea when they get evicted."

"We travel for an hour and a half to get there, on a very rocky coach trip. We get there and run to the breakfast buffet, and then we sit down in front of the show, and as soon as your person is evicted, [producers] come running in, and they grab you," stated the television presenter.

