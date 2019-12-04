I'm A Celeb's Cliff Parisi Explains How Difficult The Show Is Behind-The-Scenes

After he was evicted from the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, Cliff Parisi spoke to Sonny Jay about the harsh realities of living in the Australian outback.

EastEnders star, Cliff Parisi caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, fresh from his eviction from the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, to explain all of the goings-ons behind-the-scenes.

While Sonny Jay was in Australia, he probed Cliff on exactly what he was expecting during his short stint in the ITV reality series.

Cliff Parisi joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

"I thought we'd be going back to the hotel every evening," admitted the Call the Midwife actor. "I thought we were just going to go in [the jungle] every day, and muck about a bit, and have some sandwiches and a few beers, and then pretend - in the morning - that we were back in the jungle."

In reality, the celebrities - including Roman Kemp, Nadine Coyle and Myles Stephenson - have had to spend the entirety of their time sleeping in hammocks and eating rice, and (in Roman's case) bull's penis.

Cliff originally confused viewers of I'm A Celeb... when he was spotted smoking in the jungle, despite all luxury items being taken away from the campmates before their arrival.

However, according to sources at ITV, Cliff was simply smoking via a nicotine inhalator, but contestants on the show have always been allowed to smoke cigarettes, apparently.

It appears that ITV have chosen to omit scenes were celebrities are spotted smoking, after they received dozens of complaints for showing scenes of the Islanders frequently smoking on Love Island.

Nearly double as many viewers complained about the contestants' smoking habits as opposed to those who complained about the sexual activity included in the show.

Cliff Parisi also raised questions after the actor had been ruled out of several Bush Tucker Trials on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

He was exempt from a few trials due to 'medical grounds', which left a lot of viewers, understandably, confused as to what could be wrong with the actor.

Neither Ant and Dec, nor the show itself have commented on exactly what was Cliff's condition leaving him immune from so many challenges.

