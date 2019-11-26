I'm A Celeb Viewers Question Why Cliff Parisi Is Missing Bushtucker Trials Due To 'Medical Grounds'

26 November 2019, 22:41 | Updated: 26 November 2019, 22:47

Cliff Parisi in I'm A Celeb
Cliff Parisi in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celeb's Cliff Parisi has been exempt from a Bushtucker trial or two due to medical grounds and the viewers aren't having any of it.

Cliff Parisi's 'medical grounds' have a lot of I'm A Celeb fans wondering why the Eastenders actor decided to join the show at all as it has counted him out of a Bushtucker trial or two.

I'm A Celeb fans are a passionate bunch of viewers and we can understand why they're after an explanation.

Cliff Parisi on I'm A Celeb
Cliff Parisi on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Although Cliff was able to take on the most recent episode's Dingo Dollar Challenge with Adele, it was announced by Ant and Dec that Cliff was except from the upcoming Bushtucker trial.

With campmates Ian and James set to take on The Deadly Dungeon, fans were quick to point out their frustration at Cliff being able to sidestep a potential trial.

One viewer tweeted, "Is there anything that cliff isn’t ruled out on for Medical Grounds?" and another adding, "If Cliff can’t do tasks on medical grounds,he shouldn’t be in the jungle.Twice now he’s been exempt from a task."

