I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell And Cliff Parisi Clash Over Bushtucker Trial As Tensions Rise In Camp

30 November 2019, 21:29

The pair clashed over a disagreement about the latest Bushtucker Trial.
The pair clashed over a disagreement about the latest Bushtucker Trial. Picture: itv

I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell and Cliff Parisi clashed over who should take on the latest Bushtucker Trial.

A row broke out between I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here campmates James Haskell and Parisi during Saturday night’s episode.

The contestants were told the latest Bushtucker Trial was called ‘Under Critter Construction’ and, for the first time of the series, it was up to them to decide which two campmates took part.

I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell Secretly Filmed Friend Having Sex With Girl At His School

Cliff jumped up and put himself forward, saying: “I would like to do this challenge because anything to do with construction I’m really good at, so bring it on!”

However, James insisted the names should be drawn out of a hat.

Cliff replied, saying: “I’m quite happy to be in all week and do a trial.”

James added: “Yeah we can all do that – that’s the point, it’s for us to make sure that everyone gets a fair shot to do it.” In the Bush Telegraph Cliff said: “It all got a bit confusing because James goes bleaurgh bleaugh bleaugh and no-one knows what the hell is going on so we just go oh alright then.”

Kate then suggested Cliff do the trail but they draw names to decide who should accompany him.

Myles’ name was drawn first but he didn’t look happy about it.

He explained in the Bush Telegraph: “It’s weird people are getting a bit possessive over it and you don’t need it before going for a trial, they are bickering amongst each other and I’m like come on, we’re grown adults.” Andrew then asked James if he was OK and told him he seemed ‘edgy’.

He replied: “It’s just that unnecessary debate when people don’t listen. I don’t have to listen to people’s incessant stupidity going round, I can’t abide over talkers and dawdlers.

Andrew added: “James hates what he sees as faffing but other people call it debate, having a little discussion about it.”

