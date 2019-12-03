I’m A Celeb Pantomime, Starring Caitlyn Jenner As The Fairy Godmother And James Haskell & Andy Whyment As The Ugly Sisters, Leaves Viewers In ‘Hysterics’

I'm A Celeb does panto! Picture: itv

I’m A Celeb viewers where left in ‘hysterics’ when the celebrity campmates put on a pantomime.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here campmates put on a pantomime during Tuesday night's episode.

The jungle panto was titled ‘Critterella’ and starred Caitlyn Jenner as the Fairy Godmother, James Haskell and Andy Whyment as the Ugly Sisters.

All we're saying is, if the Celebs don't take 'Critterella' on tour, they've wasted a great opportunity. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/j34yIQ9ID1 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2019

Nadine Coyle took on the title role and Myles Stephenson and Ian Wright played the handsome princes, while Capital’s Roman Kemp played the game show host (obviously).

Kate Garraway was the narrator, which, at first, seemed simple enough. However, every time she mentioned the word ‘Critterella’ she got an electric shock.

And she wasn’t the only one having a less than pleasant time as the Ugly Sisters had to wear wigs which were full of cockroaches and mealworms. The mean pair then poured more jungle critters over Critterella.

When the Fairy Godmother, AKA Caitlyn, came to help Critterella, she gave her a 'magical' potion and they both had to drink it.

“Jesus why are we doing this, I can’t believe you made us drink that stuff,” said Caitlyn. “That was disgusting.”

Understandably, fans couldn’t get over the ‘surreal’ scenes and took to Twitter to laugh about how they ‘never thought’ they’d see Caitlyn Jenner starring in a pantomime with the likes of Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and Coronation Street's Andy Whyment on National television.

My all time favourite episode of #ImACeleb ever! The panto was so funny! — Leanne Wilson (@LeaPea85) December 3, 2019

Seeing @andywhyment81 & @jameshaskell dresses up as the ugly sisters was the best 😂😂😂 #ImACeleb — Mimosa Jane (@JaneMimosa) December 3, 2019

One fan wrote: “The panto was my absolute highlight all series."

Another added: "That panto was bloody brilliant I’m in actual pain from laughing."

I'm A Celeb returns tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.

