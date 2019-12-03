Chloe Madeley Explains What Partners Do When Waiting For I'm A Celeb Contestants To Leave Jungle

James Haskell's wife, Chloe Madeley, has explained exactly what the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s contestants' families do, during their stay in the Australian jungle.

After defending James Haskell over claims he was a 'bully', his wife, Chloe Madeley, joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to share all of the gossip from the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Catching up with Sonny Jay, Chloe explained exactly what all of the loved ones - who recently flew out to Australia - do, as they wait for their partners to leave the jungle.

"We typically get up at about 3:30AM and we get ready," said Chloe. "It's really difficult because, before you leave, you're like 'This will be my bridge outfit for when my person gets evicted' and when you get here, you suddenly realise that you have no idea when they get evicted.

"We travel for an hour and a half to get there, on a very rocky coach trip. We get there and run to the breakfast buffet, and then we sit down in front of the show, and as soon as your person is evicted, [producers] come running in, and they grab you," stated the television presenter.

She continued to state that the relative will go to the main set, without watching the campmates' farewell interview, to wait for their partner at the end of the bridge.

James Haskell has received several complaints during his stint on I'm A Celeb..., including his remarks about fellow campmate, Ian Wright, who he joked about, saying "He's completely lost the plot; look at that clubfoot."

According to reports, Ofcom have seen a rise of complaints about James since the show first aired this year, with it going from 14 complaints to 78.

He has also shocked viewers of the ITV reality series, due to his clashes with the likes of now-evicted Cliff Parisi, after the pair conflicted over how they would decide who takes on Bush Tucker Trials.

In the Bush Telegraph Cliff said “It all got a bit confusing because James goes 'bleaurgh, bleaugh, bleaugh' and no-one knows what the hell is going on, so we just go 'oh, alright then'," after James claimed that it was right for everyone's names to be drawn from a hat.

Meanwhile, Roman Kemp has been inundated with saucy mentions on social media; so much so, that his parents - Martin and Shirlie Kemp have been reading them.

