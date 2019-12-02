I’m A Celebrity Weight Loss 2019: How Much Weight Have The Celebs Lost This Year?

2 December 2019, 16:12

I'm A Celebrity contestant's weight loss is sparking debate
I'm A Celebrity contestant's weight loss is sparking debate. Picture: ITV Pictures

I’m A Celeb contestants including Kate Garraway, James Haskell and Jacqueline Jossa have been living off a plain diet of rice and beans for nearly three weeks now - so how much weight have the celebrities lost in 2019?

I’m A Celebrity 2019 is drawing to an end and as we approach the final, the one question everyone wants to ask is, how much weight have the I’m a Celeb contestants lost?

The likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Kate Garraway and Capital FM’s very own Roman Kemp have been on a very bland diet of rice and beans for almost three weeks now, so how much weight have the celebs actually lost?

From James Haskell to Kate Garraway, here are the stars of the jungle who have spoken about their weight loss so far:

I'm A Celeb's James Haskell's Wife Chloe Madeley Defends Him Following 'Bully' Claims

Kate Garraway weight loss before I'm A Celeb jungle
Kate Garraway lost two stone prior to the jungle and is likely to have lost a lot more in there. Picture: ITV pictures

Kate Garraway weight loss

The jungle campmate turned heads in her skimpy red bikini in a recent episode which instantly had everyone talking about her body and the pounds she’s shed.

However, Kate doesn’t necessarily have the jungle to thank for her impressive body, while she’s certainly lost a few pounds in there, she actually lost two stone before going into the Australian jungle by cutting sugar from her diet.

James Haskell I'm A Celebrity
James Haskell is expected to lose the most amount of weight on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV Pictures

James Haskell weight loss

Everyone has noticed the rugby player getting more hangry in the jungle over the last few days and it’s clear to see he’s lost a great amount of weight.

Prior to going onto the ITV show, James was on 4,000 calories a day and it’s likely he’s on around 1,000 thanks to his I’m A Celeb diet. It’s predicted James will lose the most amount of weight this series.

Adele Roberts worried fans with her jungle weight loss
Adele Roberts worried fans with her jungle weight loss. Picture: ITV Pictures

Adele Roberts weight loss

Having also lost a lot of weight prior to jungle life on the no-sugar diet, Adele worried viewers during her time on I’m A Celeb over the lack of food she was getting.

Don’t worry though, now she’s out of the jungle she’s been tucking into plenty of burgers and showing it all off on Instagram.

We’ll get the full low down on the 2019 I’m A Celebrity weight loss on The Coming Out Show.

