Who Is 'I'm A Celebrity' Star James Haskell's Famous Wife? Inside Marriage To Chloe Madeley

James Haskell is married to the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan. Picture: I'm A Celebrity/ Instagram @jameshask

Former professional rugby player James Haskell joins the likes of Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner in the 2019 I'm A Celeb jungle, so who is his famous wife, and what does she do?

I'm A Celebrity has officially kicked off its 2019 series, and as we meet the latest celebrities to take on the jungle, former rugby player James Haskell, who is married to the daughter of Richard and Judy, Chloe Madeley, has joined the line-up.

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Former England rugby captain, James, 34, is married to TV presenter and the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, with the former recently making headlines by appearing as a Catfish on the Channel 4 show, The Circle.

The famous pair tied the knot in December 2018 in an intimate ceremony in the UK, after James proposed to Chloe on a romantic getaway in Paris, and the couple do not currently have any children.

Chloe told HELLO!: "Our relationship just gets stronger and stronger. James is funny, smart, articulate and always a gentleman. I love everything about him."

The 6ft4 athlete may have retired from professional rugby, and these days is a DJ and MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter, with the loved up couple often posting about their healthy lifestyle onto their social media pages.

You can follow the star at on Twitter with the handle, @jameshaskell, or on Instagram at jameshask.

The pair hit headlines around the world when they attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.

Chloe told HELLO! how their wedding inspired James for their own big day, saying: "I think it was Meghan and Harry's wedding that inspired James to choose to get married in church."

"He sat me down and said, 'I can tell you why I love you every day but I won't get to make these vows unless we marry in church. I want to get married in a serious, historical ceremony."

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News