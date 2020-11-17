I’m A Celebrity’s Giovanna Fletcher & Shane Richie Caught Sending Secret Signals To Families

17 November 2020, 12:57 | Updated: 17 November 2020, 14:00

I’m A Celebrity’s Giovanna Fletcher and Shane Richie have been caught sending secret signals to their families. Here's what they mean...

I’m A Celebrity has been back on our screens less than a week, however, the showbiz line-up are already missing their families. So much so that Giovanna Fletcher and Shane Richie are sending them secret signals.

Viewers took to Twitter on Tuesday night after noticing the pair were making specific hand gestures each time Ant & Dec entered the castle to reveal who had been voted to take on the next trial.

Giovanna Fletcher has been seen touching her nose and wiggling her fingers.
Giovanna Fletcher has been seen touching her nose and wiggling her fingers. Picture: ITV

Giovanna, who is a mum to three children she shares with McFly’s Tom Fletcher, was seen touching her nose and wiggling her fingers.

Eagle-eyed viewers got on to the action, with one writing: “Was Giovanna’s hand signal near the end a secret message to her kids?”

However, some admitted hey found it ‘irritating’ and ‘childish’.

“That’s two days in a row that Giovanna has done that childish thing with her hands on her nose when they say her name,” wrote one annoyed viewer.

“I’m voting for her if she keeps doing it!”

When Tom was asked about the hand gesture during a recent interview on This Morning, he replied: “Yeah that was a little signal.

“When she does that, that’s a signal to the kids.”

Shane, on the other hand, has been seen placing his hand over his face and separating his two middle fingers over his eye.

Apparently, it’s his way of telling his wife and children he loves them and misses them.

