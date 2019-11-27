Gabby Allen Likes Tweets Slamming I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson As A Snake

Gabby Allen brands ex, Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson as a snake. Picture: Getty

Love Island star, Gabby Allen, has named Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson as a snake, following him stating he believes she was with Dan Osborne.

Dan Osborne was recently allowed a phone call with his wife, Jacqueline Jossa, after claims she was going to quit I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, due to cheating allegations.

Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson told the EastEnders star about the rumours, and now Myles' ex, Gabby Allen - who was named in the cheating allegations - has clapped back.

Gabby, who starred in Love Island and alongside Dan Osborne in Celebrity Big Brother, has recently been liking several posts on Twitter, slating the 'Dimelo' singer.

Since 19 November; just after the jungle reality show started, Gabby has been liking posts from her 265.2k Twitter followers which slam Myles and his relationship history.

One read "Rak-su guy talking about relationships being hard after winning x factor... must of been hard whilst cheating on Gabby Allen", while another showed a picture of him during a Bush Tucker Trial, covered in snakes with the caption "Biggest snake in the box".

Gabby Allen has liked tweets calling Myles Stephenson a snake. Picture: Twitter

While Jacqueline's call to Dan - the father of her two children - hasn't been televised yet, it's been reported that they were allowed to communicate via voice messages.

Producers were eager to allow the calls, as Jacqueline, a fan favourite, was threatening to quit the show, amidst the rumours. She has recently been seen without her wedding ring.

According to sources, the actor was "beside herself after Myles told her what he believed," but she has accepted to continue with the I'm A Celeb... journey.

Gabby Allen and Myles Stephenson dated recently. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time Dan Osborne has been accused of cheating on Jacqueline Jossa, after the pair previously split in March, after it was said he kissed another Love Islander, Alexandra Crane.

Recently, Dan Osborne - much like Jacqueline Jossa's family - have pleaded with viewers of the jungle reality series, asking them to not constantly vote for her to do the Bush Tucker Trials.

