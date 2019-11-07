Who Is Presenting I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp? Emily Atack, Adam Thomas & Joel Dommett Join 2019 Line-Up

7 November 2019, 14:26

Emily Atack and Adam Thomas have joined the 2019 line-up.
Emily Atack and Adam Thomas have joined the 2019 line-up. Picture: itv

I’m A Celeb is almost back on our screens, but who is presenting this year’s Extra Camp show?

I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp will return later this month!

The spin-off is broadcast on ITV2 straight after the main show and features celebrity guests and behind-the-scenes footage from the jungle.

The show has been hosted by some huge names over the years including Emma Willis, Caroline Flack and Phillip Schofield.

Former contestants have also returned to the jungle to have a go too, including Scarlett Moffatt, Vicky Pattison and Stacey Solomon. But who is taking over the reigns this year?

Who are the 2019 presenters?

Emily Atack, Adam Thomas and Joel Dommett will take over as show hosts this year.

Comedian Joel has presented the show since 2017 and he said he ‘can’t wait’ to show the others around the famous set.

He said: “So excited to be heading back to the Jungle this year - this time with a new bunch of amigos.

"I can’t wait to show Emily around and keep reminding Adam that I beat him in 2016.

"It’s such a huge privilege to do this show and I truly love it. I can’t wait to find out who we are watching!"

Emily, who appeared on the show in 2018, added: "I'm thrilled that I get to make more amazing memories in a place that means so much to me.

"I've loved working with Joel on Singletown, we're like brother and sister, and Adam has got such amazing energy.

"The three of us are going to have the best time ever!"

When is it on?

You can catch the show straight after the main show on ITV2.

How can I watch it?

The show is broadcast live on ITV2 and will also be available on the ITV Hub.

