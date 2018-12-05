I’m A Celeb’s Emily Atack Reveals Big Crush On Jamie Redknapp And Fans Are Here For It

Emily Atack confesses she has a huge crush on Jamie Redknapp. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

I’m a Celebrity’s Emily Atack has confessed she wants to date fellow camp-mate Harry Redknapp’s son, Jamie.

In a chat with Rita Simons about famous family members on yesterday’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack asked if campmate Harry Redknapp’s ex-footballer son Jamie Redknapp was on the market for a date.

Evidently pleased, Emily made no effort to hide how much she fancied Jamie, who is in fact single after he split from wife Louise Redknapp earlier this year.

Who needs dating apps when you can go straight to your future father in law 🤣#ImACeleb @EmAtack @Redknapp pic.twitter.com/INGzABG7fT — ITV (@ITV) December 4, 2018

Emily turned on the charm by jokingly saying: “Ooh imagine, Emily Redknapp, I would make a really good daughter in law.”

And Harry seemed to agree by telling her: “You would be fantastic there is no doubt about that Emily.”

It appears the two weren’t the only ones on-board with the idea as fans swarmed with support on Twitter.

One viewer wrote: “Emily & Jamie Redknapp HAS TO HAPPEN. #imaceleb"

If Jamie rednap isnt waiting at the end of that bridge when @EmAtack wins #ImACeleb then cancel the show for life — Charlie BigPotatoes👍 (@BigPotatoes1984) December 4, 2018

Wanting Emily's confidence right now👌 questioning Harry about Jamie Redknapp being single 💁‍♀️ millions of people watching, Saw an opportunity and went for it. Completely fair play 😂👏 #imaceleb @EmAtack pic.twitter.com/Cf63bU8yzg — corina roissetter (@Corina56789) December 4, 2018

One fan was even willing to give up her own Jamie fantasy for Emily.

I totally fancy Jamie Redknapp BUT I fully support @EmAtack going for it, especially as she’s been so open and adorably unsubtle about it #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ww1hwm0XVH — Natalie Palmer (@NataliePalms) December 4, 2018

Literally love Emily!! Jamie be a gent and take her out. I’m already waiting for her wedding 👰 defo highlight of the show this year! pic.twitter.com/GDW9e5hFSw — 🇵🇸 Saira Khan 🇵🇰 🇬🇧 (@s_skittleskhan) December 4, 2018

Jamie and his ex-wife have two sons. Emily, who previously dated Harry Styles is now single after breaking up from a long term relationship earlier this year.

