I’m A Celeb’s Emily Atack Reveals Big Crush On Jamie Redknapp And Fans Are Here For It

5 December 2018, 10:50

Emily Atack confesses she has a huge crush on Jamie Redknapp
Emily Atack confesses she has a huge crush on Jamie Redknapp. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

I’m a Celebrity’s Emily Atack has confessed she wants to date fellow camp-mate Harry Redknapp’s son, Jamie.

In a chat with Rita Simons about famous family members on yesterday’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack asked if campmate Harry Redknapp’s ex-footballer son Jamie Redknapp was on the market for a date.

Evidently pleased, Emily made no effort to hide how much she fancied Jamie, who is in fact single after he split from wife Louise Redknapp earlier this year.

> Fans Are Concerned After This Year’s I’m A Celebrity… Contestants’ Extreme Weight Loss

Emily turned on the charm by jokingly saying: “Ooh imagine, Emily Redknapp, I would make a really good daughter in law.”

And Harry seemed to agree by telling her: “You would be fantastic there is no doubt about that Emily.” 

It appears the two weren’t the only ones on-board with the idea as fans swarmed with support on Twitter.

One viewer wrote: “Emily & Jamie Redknapp HAS TO HAPPEN. #imaceleb"

One fan was even willing to give up her own Jamie fantasy for Emily.

Jamie and his ex-wife have two sons. Emily, who previously dated Harry Styles is now single after breaking up from a long term relationship earlier this year.

