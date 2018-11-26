Emily Atack Relationship Timeline: All The I’m A Celeb Star’s Ex Boyfriends

26 November 2018, 17:46 | Updated: 26 November 2018, 17:48

She's been linked to a few famous faces over the years
She's been linked to a few famous faces over the years. Picture: ITV

Emily Atack has been opening up in the I’m A Celeb jungle about her ex-boyfriends and admitted she wants to find a ‘nice man’.

Emily has been linked to a string of famous faces over the years, including shamed Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh and One Direction’s Harry Styles.

Here’s a closer look at her dating history.

Jack Vacher

Jack is the ‘ex’ that Emily has been opening up about in the jungle. The pair dated for five years but split earlier this year.

Harry Styles

According to reports, Emily had a ‘nice little fling’ with Harry when she was 23 and he was 19!

Speaking about their romance quite recently, she said: “We had a nice little fling. We were never boyfriend and girlfriend. I think that’s the first time I’ve ever admitted to what it was, because I’ve just shrugged it off before.

“But I think it’s best to clear it up.

"So, yeah, we had a short-lived thing that was just a bit of fun."Then we went off in our different directions."

View this post on Instagram

Mannheim, Live On Tour.

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Seann Walsh

Shortly after Seann was photographed cheating on his girlfriend with his married dance partner, Katya Jones, photographs emerged of Emily looking cozy with the comedian.

The pair apparently enjoyed a ‘string of dates’ after meeting at the Edinburgh Festival in 2016, despite Seann being in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, at the time.

Ziggy Lichman

Emily was most recently linked to 37-year-old Big Brother star Ziggy Lichman and, according to a tabloid, the pair’s romance is the ‘worst kept secret’ in showbiz. However, her team have since claimed the rumours are ‘completely untrue’.

A spokesperson told MailOnline: “Emily is categorically not in a relationship with Ziggy. This story is completely untrue. They are friends but nothing more.”

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Rita Ora and Eyal Booker 'dating' after Vas Morgan introduced

Rita Ora & Eyal Booker 'Dating' After Being Introduced By Mutual Friend Vas J Morgan
James McVey's fans think he's 'unappreciated' on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb: The Vamps Fans Blast The Lack Of James McVey's Screen Time

The Vamps

Some believed Anne Hegerty's trial on I'm A Celeb was faked with Coca-Cola

WATCH: I'm A Celeb Fans Claim Anne Hegerty Drank Coca-Cola Instead Of Liquid Fish Eyes
Noel Edmonds & John Barrowman clash over 'groin scratching' accusations

I'm A Celeb: John Barrowman & Noel Edmonds Clash Over 'Groin Scratching' Accusation
I'm A Celebrity 2018 celebrities

I’m A Celebrity 2018 Final Date: When Is The King Or Queen Of The Jungle Revealed?
The mystery has finally been solved!

I’m A Celeb: Anne Hegerty’s Secret ‘Husband’ Jake Hester ‘Exposed’ After Search To Track Him Down

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The Love Island cast are set to reunite.

Love Island’s Christmas Reunion Confirmed – Dani Dyer, Dr Alex, Jack Fincham & More To Return
It's finally been settled

Netflix & Setanic Temple Settle £38m Lawsuit Over Statue Featured In 'The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'
Megan McKenna tackles a trial on I'm A Celeb: Extra Camp

I'm A Celebrity: Megan McKenna Confronts A Crocodile In Bush Tucker Trial
James McVey's fans are rallying to get him more screen-time on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb: Fans Are Deliberately Voting For James McVey To Do A Trial So He Gets More Screen-Time
Holly Willoughby's changing jumper on 'I'm A Celebrity' revealed

I'm A Celeb: The Reason For Holly Willoughby's 'Changing' Jumper During Trial Revealed
Fleur East's Team Release Statement About Her 'Veganism' After She Eats Meat In Csmp

I'm A Celeb: Fleur East's Team Release Statement About 'Veganism' After Eating Meat In Camp