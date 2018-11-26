Emily Atack Relationship Timeline: All The I’m A Celeb Star’s Ex Boyfriends

She's been linked to a few famous faces over the years. Picture: ITV

Emily Atack has been opening up in the I’m A Celeb jungle about her ex-boyfriends and admitted she wants to find a ‘nice man’.

Emily has been linked to a string of famous faces over the years, including shamed Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh and One Direction’s Harry Styles.

Here’s a closer look at her dating history.

Jack Vacher

Jack is the ‘ex’ that Emily has been opening up about in the jungle. The pair dated for five years but split earlier this year.

Harry Styles

According to reports, Emily had a ‘nice little fling’ with Harry when she was 23 and he was 19!

Speaking about their romance quite recently, she said: “We had a nice little fling. We were never boyfriend and girlfriend. I think that’s the first time I’ve ever admitted to what it was, because I’ve just shrugged it off before.

“But I think it’s best to clear it up.

"So, yeah, we had a short-lived thing that was just a bit of fun."Then we went off in our different directions."

Seann Walsh

Shortly after Seann was photographed cheating on his girlfriend with his married dance partner, Katya Jones, photographs emerged of Emily looking cozy with the comedian.

The pair apparently enjoyed a ‘string of dates’ after meeting at the Edinburgh Festival in 2016, despite Seann being in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, at the time.

Ziggy Lichman

Emily was most recently linked to 37-year-old Big Brother star Ziggy Lichman and, according to a tabloid, the pair’s romance is the ‘worst kept secret’ in showbiz. However, her team have since claimed the rumours are ‘completely untrue’.

A spokesperson told MailOnline: “Emily is categorically not in a relationship with Ziggy. This story is completely untrue. They are friends but nothing more.”