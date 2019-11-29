I’m A Celeb Viewers Baffled To See Cliff Parisi Smoking In The Jungle

29 November 2019, 10:49 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 11:17

Cliff Parisi was spotted smoking in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle on Wednesday night.

I’m A Celeb viewers were so confused to see Cliff Parisi vaping inside the camp as he chatted to his co-stars.

Alongside Andrew Maxwell and Myles Stephenson, Cliff looked completely relaxed as he puffed on his cigarette.

I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa Opens Up About Her Relationship With Dan Osborne After Cheating Claims

The EastEnders actor has a nicotine inhalator, but campmates can in fact smoke if they want to, which has always been the case according to an ITV source.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the soap star smoking, with one person questioning: “Was Cliff just smoking? Thought cigarettes weren’t allowed.”

Cliff Parisi has a nicotine inhalator
Cliff Parisi has a nicotine inhalator. Picture: ITV

“Was Cliff just smoking?” Tweeted another.

While Cliff is the first star to be seen smoking, it’s likely there are other smokers inside the jungle as Caitlyn Jenner is a known smoker.

In the 2018 series, Malique Thompson-Dwyer was seen smoking and an ITV representative said at the time celebrities could smoke near the campfire.

“They have to smoke near the campfire and then put stubs out in the fire," they said. "We don’t have an allocation regarding cigarettes, if a celebrity smokes they can smoke. Smoking is not hidden on screen.”

However, this year the celebrities are using a gas fire to cook, due to the ongoing wildfires around parts of Australia at the moment.

An I’m A Celebrity spokesperson said before the show launched: “We are in constant contact with the NSW fire brigade and are closely monitoring the situation.

“The health and safety of all our production crew and celebrities are of the utmost importance."

I’m A Celebrity continues every evening at 9pm on ITV.

