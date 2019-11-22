I’m A Celebrity Campmates Panic As Andrew Maxwell Chokes On Camel Fillet

Andrew Maxwell choked on his dinner. Picture: Rex

There was panic amongst the I’m A Celeb contestants on Friday night.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants had a brief moment of panic within the Outlaws camp on Friday night, after Andrew Maxwell choked on a piece of camel fillet.

After Myles Stephenson cooked the meal, which he and Jacqueline Jossa earned by collecting six stars in the latest challenge, Andrew chomped down a large part of camel and started choking.

The piece of food got stuck in his throat and the comedian soon turned a bright red, leaving his co-stars in panic.

Kate Garraway and Andy Whyment quickly dashed to his aid, whacking him on the back as he knelt down to try and clear his airways before the meat flew back up again.

Andrew Maxwell panicked his campmates. Picture: Rex

EastEnders star Jacqueline grabbed him some water and they were relieved to see he could breathe again.

“Chew your food, mate you scared us,” said Myles as Andrew thanked his campmates.

Kate said: “You went bright red, I was like ‘oh my god’," As Andy warned: “Please don’t do that again Andrew.”

Cliff Parisi then offered to chew Andrew’s meat for him in the future, as Andrew agreed: “Exactly, a meat chewer would be great.”

But when Kate added: “I can chew your meat anytime you need” the camp burst out laughing before the ITV host continued, “I didn’t mean it like that!”

A panicked Myles was left worried over the ordeal, telling the camp: “I can’t believe I nearly killed Andrew Maxwell.”

Andrew said: “You didn’t, I nearly killed me.”

Once again, the camp thanked expert cook Myles for preparing the food, before the comedian joked: “Let that be a lesson to you kids, chew your camel.”

Later Andrew stepped into the sunlight and raised his arms out and said: “Not today Lord, not today, thank you for the second chance.”

The campmates have been getting on exceptionally well, with Jacqueline commenting on Friday morning it was the best vibe they’d had all week.

