I’m A Celeb Viewers Rush To Caitlyn Jenner’s Defence After Transphobic Comments Emerge On Social Media

18 November 2019, 13:34 | Updated: 18 November 2019, 14:23

Caitlyn Jenner was defended by I'm A Celeb viewers
Caitlyn Jenner was defended by I'm A Celeb viewers. Picture: ITV / Twitter

I’m A Celebrity 2019 viewers were quick to shut down any comments about Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner is taking on the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle alongside the likes of Roman Kemp, Nadine Coyle, Jacqueline Jossa, and Myles Stephenson.

When the show launched on Sunday night, the challenges got off to an adventurous start as the contestants were faced with a series of gruelling tasks before they even made their way to the camp.

Declan Donnelly Clears Up Confusion About Injury On Arm During I'm A Celebrity...

Caitlyn immediately displayed her bravery on day one of the jungle, skydiving out of an aeroplane and showing no signs of fear when her campmates scrambled out of their jeep when they saw it was ridden with spiders.

Caitlyn Jenner was fearless on day one in the jungle
Caitlyn Jenner was fearless on day one in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Despite being at the centre of mostly positive comments throughout the show, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was unfortunately the target of cruel jibes by some social media users.

The barrage of transphobic comments led thousands of Twitter users to defend Caitlyn and the LGBTQ+ community as they pointed out other people’s ignorance.

“The fact Bruce Jenner is trending just as much as #CaitlynJenner says everything about how our society views the trans community,” raged oner viewer, as another said: “Everyone referring to Caitlyn Jenner as ‘he’ can I just say you are all hilarious. How are you not making a living out of this genius comedy?”

“Hating the ignorant transphobics crawling out of alleys to tear down #CaitlynJenner. I don’t watch #ImACeleb but it’s just sad. Dislike HER for anything bar HER choosing to live out loud,” fumed a third.

“Caitlyn Jenner on I’m A Celeb exposing more transphobic people on Facebook to unfriend,” tweeted someone else.

Caitlyn, previously Bruce, revealed she had transitioned in 2015, unveiling the news with an epic cover shoot on Vanity Fair.

The father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who starred in I’m A Celeb 2003 in the US, proved to be fearless on day one of the show, jumping out of a plane as part of her first challenge.

She also comforted co-star Nadine Coyle, who broken down in tears over the challenge before they took to the skies.

Caitlyn’s support for Nadine and bravery when it came to the tasks quickly landed her the support of viewers, with many branding the reality TV star their new favourite contestant.

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

