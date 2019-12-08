I’m A Celeb’s Andy Whyment's Lung Condition At Birth Had His Parents Convinced He'd 'Be A Star'

8 December 2019, 13:14

Andy Whyment is in the I'm A Celeb final
Andy Whyment is in the I'm A Celeb final. Picture: ITV

Following health problems as a child, Andy Whyment's parents saw it as a sign he was destined for stardom.

Andy Whyment’s parents revealed the reason they knew their I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star son would be destined for stardom.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Coronation Street actor’s mum opened up about the 38 year old’s health problems as a baby, saying he has two star-shaped scars on his chest from having surgery for a collapsed lung.

I’m A Celeb Fans 'Heartbroken' For Caitlyn Jenner After None Of Her Kardashian/Jenner Family Greeted Her As She Exited The Jungle

His mum, Jackie, said: “He had problems at birth and had to have two tubes put in his chest whilst on a ventilator.

“They left two scars in the shape of two stars. Fred [his dad] said he was going to be a star.”

She continued: “We were advised to get a priest, but he fought. We knew then he was here for a purpose. He was in the special care unit for six weeks.”

According to the campmate, who plays Kirk Sutherland on Corrie, the doctors didn’t think he would survive.

He said: “If I’d been born ten years earlier I wouldn’t have stood a chance because they wouldn’t have had the medical equipment.”

The star, who is in the final of the ITV show, now helps out with children’s charities.

Andy has become a national treasure during his jungle stint, with fans praising every move he makes, including his part in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

One fan tweeted: “Andy Whyment doing Celebrity Cyclone might be the best tv I’ve ever seen? #ImACeleb.”

“Ya know andy is the real northerner when he strides up the celebrity cyclone like it’s a typical Monday morning #ImACeleb [sic],” another added.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight on ITV at 9pm with the final, where Roman Kemp, Andy and Jacqueline Jossa will battle it out to be crowned king/queen of the jungle.

