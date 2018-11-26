Kim Kardashian's Drug Fuelled 'Sex Tape' Revelations Have Shocked Literally Everyone

26 November 2018, 10:55

Kim Kardashian has everyone shook by admitting her wild child past on this week's Keeping Up With The Kardashians, including how 'that' sex tape came around...

Kim Kardashian has successfully managed to surprise everyone by revealing that she made her infamous sex tape with former boyfriend Ray-J when she was high on ecstasy, telling sister and Kendall and Scott Disick that 'everyone' knows it (we're not so sure they did, KiKi).

KUWTK Teaser: Khloé Kardashian Struggles With Cheating Revelations After True's Birth

On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim openly reveals that she had a 'wild' phase when she was younger and BFF's with Paris Hilton, to which Kendall says she's 'heard stories' about her older sister but 'can't say' what she's heard, with Scott also admitting he'd heard stories, saying:

"I've heard some stuff," Scott added. "You went to like Disney and you were all high or something."

Kim, in full DGAF mode, reveals both times she took ecstasy she did some pretty dramatic stuff, namely, made a sex tape and got married. As you do.

Scott Disick, who is known for his partying lifestyle is shocked by her confession, saying: "It's so weird to me, I can't like picture you being a wild child".

However, not all Twitter users took the revelation so light heartedly, calling her actions 'illegal' and 'disgusting'.

She also recounted a time her and Paris were Ibiza and after a wild night out went to sleep on some beds in the actual sea, and all of a sudden, we're seeing Kim in a whole new light, we never suspected her as a party gal.

