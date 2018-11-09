Everyone’s Annoyed Kendall Jenner Was Given Better Outfits Than Barbara Palvin At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

9 November 2018, 14:43

Kendall Jenner and Barbara Palvin during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Kendall Jenner and Barbara Palvin during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Picture: Rex

Fans were not impressed that the Kardashian sister was given nicer costumes to wear than Barbara.

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show is one of the most glamorous nights in the fashion calendar but fans were not happy with last night’s event, after claiming Kendall Jenner was given better outfits than Barbara Palvin.

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Shocking Off-Screen Reaction To Discovering Tristan Thompson's Cheating On Twitter

Fans took to Twitter to complain about the fact Barbara was dressed in leggings and a sports bra while Kendall was given much more striking costumes to wear.

Kendall was given an elaborate black piece to wear:

Kendall Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show outfit.
Kendall Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show outfit. Picture: Rex

... while Barbara was dressed in leggings and a sports bra:

Barbara Palvin's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show outfit.
Barbara Palvin's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show outfit. Picture: Rex

They tweeted:

The underwear showcase mixes glamorous lingerie with their athletic line, and the models wear a selection of outfits throughout the night.

Kendall has often come under fire about being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, with many of her critics attributing her getting the prestigious role thanks to her family connections.

We think they both looked amazing – regardless of the outfit!

