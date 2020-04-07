Where Are Little Mix From? Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall’s Home Towns Revealed

Where are Little Mix from? Picture: PA

Where are Little Mix members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall from?

Little Mix are one of the biggest selling girl groups of all time.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were formed on the 2011 series of The X Factor and have gone on to have huge success with five studio albums and numerous sold-out tours.

They are currently gearing up to release their new album, which features the lead single 'Break Up Song' and launch their BBC talent show, Little Mix: The Search.

They're all British but where exactly do they all come from? Let’s take a look…

Where is Perrie Edwards from?

Perrie was born and raised in the Whiteleas area of South Shields, Tyne and Wear.

Where is Leigh-Anne Pinnock from?

Leigh-Anne was born and raised in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. She is of Barbadian and Jamaican ancestry.

Where is Jesy Nelson from?

Jesy was born and raised in Romford, East London.

Where is Jade Thirlwall from?

Jade was born and raised in the Laygate area of South Shields, Tyne and Wear (the same place as Perrie!) She has one-quarter Egyptian ancestry.

