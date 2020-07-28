Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Childhood Holiday Photos To Celebrate New Single

Jade Thirlwall has shared some truly iconic snaps to celebrate Little Mix's new song 'Holiday'. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has shared some incredible holiday photos from her childhood.

Little Mix have a brand new single out called ‘Holiday’ and, to celebrate the song’s release, Jade Thirlwall has shared a string of throwback photos on Instagram.

The ‘LM5’ singer can be seen taking part in talent shows, sipping cocktails and rocking braids in the adorable snaps.

Fans of The Search star have praised the ‘iconic’ photographs, with one writing: “These photos are something I didn’t know I needed until now.”

Another added: “What an ICON you’ve always been.”

MNEK also left a comment, writing: “I need to know what ur singing in pic 5.”

Seriously, we need to know!

‘Holiday’ is the second single from Little Mix’s new era.

The girls announced the new track with a stunning image of them dressed as mermaids.

They captioned the post: “Feels like we’re long overdue a HOLIDAY!”

They also dropped a lyric video which showed Jade, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock back together for the first time since before lockdown.

We can’t wait for the actual music video to arrive! You just know it’ll be a serve.

