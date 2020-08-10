Perrie Edwards Admits ‘For The First Time I Haven’t Picked Myself Apart’ After Seeing Bikini Pictures Published Online

Perrie Edwards thanked fans for not re-posting pap pictures of her in a bikini. Picture: Getty / Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards said in a recent Glamour UK interview she ‘picks herself apart’ when she’s photographed in a bikini on holiday.

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are on holiday in Ibiza taking a break from their hectic work schedules.

But before jetting to the White Isle, the Little Mix singer met with a personal trainer at the last minute as she “dreads” seeing herself caught off guard in holiday photos.

After pictures of Perrie and her boyfriend were published online of the couple soaking up the sun on a yacht, the pop star took to Instagram Stories to thank fans for not sharing the photos of her in a bikini, following her candid interview with Glamour in which she admitted such photos make her ‘pick herself apart’ and leave her in tears.

Perrie Edwards thanked fans for not sharing her bikini photos during her holiday. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

She also explained how she hired personal trainer Danielle Peazer for a few intense workout sessions before her getaway.

In a note to her 10 million followers, Perrie wrote: “I love you all for hearing me. Not a single one of you have posted any pics from my holiday after the interview I did recently with Glamour UK.

“Just know I see it. I appreciate you all. You always have my back.”

She also posted one of the shots of herself paddle boarding in a red bikini, writing beneath it she always “dreads post-holiday pics”.

Perrie Edwards admitted pap pictures of herself often leave her in tears. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

“I will never be able to control being photographed without being aware,” Perrie wrote. “I always dread post-holiday pics. I reached out to my girl @daniellepeazer (very last minute) before my holiday and she put me through my paces and I’m so thankful.

“Because for the first time, I didn’t cry, I didn’t pick myself apart and in the words of Elsa, Im learning to ‘let It go!’

Perrie also re-posted a Story from personal trainer Danielle, who said the Little Mix star kept to a gruelling workout routine in the run-up to her holiday, and that she turned up every day for a gym session before heading to rehearsals or a shoot.

It comes after the 26-year-old opened up to Glamour about how paparazzi photos of her in a bikini have previously left her in tears.

Recalling times they wish they’d been kinder to themselves, Little Mix spoke to the magazine about their insecurities.

Perrie said: “I think, do you know what, I'm going to be honest and say, the times I actually pick myself apart and feel miserable is when I get papped in a bikini. Or papped in a way that one, I'm not aware that I'm being papped.”

The star is taking a short break with her boyfriend and their friends in Ibiza, before she and her Little Mix bandmates drop their sixth album.

