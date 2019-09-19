Jesy Nelson Comforted By Little Mix Bandmates As She Breaks Down Singing ‘The Cure’

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were there for bandmate Jesy Nelson when emotion took over on stage.

Little Mix’s tour is underway and the girls have so far put on an incredible series of performances, filled with jaw-dropping outfits and fabulous dance moves.

But when they sang their emotional song ‘The Cure’ in Milan on 18 September, Jesy Nelson broke down in tears before Perrie Edwards reached over to hold her hand and Leigh-Anne Pinnock put her arm around her.

Jade Thirlwall looked equally as worried for her pal, so the girls all gathered around the 28 year old as she fought back tears.

Jesy Nelson was comforted by her Little Mix bandmates as they sang 'The Cure'. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram / iri_ste/Twitter

The lyrics in the tune include: “I was a little bit lost, but I’m not anymore… I was a little bit hurt, but I’m not anymore… I was a little left out, but I’m not anymore”.

Fans rushed to share the heartfelt moment between the bandmates on Twitter, with many noting how close the girls truly are as friends.

“Their friendship is so pure,” one Mixer replied to the video, as another said: “‘The Cure’ will forever be Jesy’s song! It gets more and more special every time.”

“Jesy Nelson deserves the world,” responded another, as a fourth tweeted: "Perrie’s forehead kiss to Jesy, their smiles towards the end and the amazing crowd to back the girls up I'm too soft for Little Mix."

There was also a hilarious moment at the end of the song – which certainly lifted their spirits – when the girls were being lowered on platforms to beneath the stage and Jesy and Leigh-Anne’s platform went down at a slower rate, leaving the girls in stitches as Perrie and Jade disappeared before them.

Perrie Edwards was quick to grab Jesy Nelson's hand as she became emotional. Picture: Iri_ste/Twitter

It comes after Jesy’s documentary Odd One Out aired last week, in which she detailed the horrific extent of trolling she’s received since Little Mix won The X Factor.

Jesy spoke in the documentary about attempting to take her own life after the comments about her appearance took their toll, and she’s been extremely open about her mental health struggles in recent months.

The pop star recalled: “ I just remember thinking, ‘I just need this to go away, I’m going to end this.'"

"I remember going to the kitchen and just took as many tablets as I could. Then I laid in bed for ages and kept thinking, 'let it happen. Hurry up'.

"I just remember thinking this is never going to go. I’m going to constantly wake up and feel sad for the rest of my life. So what is the point in being here? I physically couldn’t tolerate the pain any more."

Little Mix set off on tour in September. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

The Little Mix stars are all such close friends. Picture: Getty

Fortunately, her boyfriend at the time found her and called an ambulance, but viewers were shocked to learn the singer had been pushed so far by the online bullies.

Jesy has been inundated with positive messages since her documentary was shown, with hundreds saying the video should be played in schools to highlight how bullying has an effect on someone.

The star has been sharing body confident images ever since, and she continues to be flooded with compliments.

Little Mix’s outfits have certainly got everyone talking, as the girls have been taking to the stage in stunning ensembles for their tour.

