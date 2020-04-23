Inside Too Hot To Handle Star Chloe Veitch’s Lavish Essex Home

Too Hot To Handle's Chloe Veitch has shown off her luxury house whilst in lockdown. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Too Hot To Handle has been seriously popular with Netflix viewers and with Chloe Veitch as one of the most memorable contestants, she shows fans around her Essex home.

Too Hot To Handle has undoubtedly become one of the most popular series in 2020, following dating shows such as Love Island and Love Is Blind.

The new Netflix reality programme saw singletons including Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, Chloe Veitch and Kelz Dyke join together in a lavish villa for four weeks to find deeper, emotional connections.

The twist saw the contestants face serious consequences in the prize fund being lowered if they broke Lana’s rules of no sexual contact, which were broken one too many times!

But since leaving the villa, they’ve all gone on to live their best lives, even in quarantine.

Chloe Veitch recently celebrated her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Chloe became one of the most popular contestants and since being in isolation, has given fans a glimpse into her lavish Essex home.

The 21-year-old shared snaps in her garden, where she’s been enjoying the sun whilst in lockdown.

Fans also spotted some seriously chic French doors leading into her house.

Quarantining with her family, the model boasts a beautiful all-white open-plan kitchen with laminate flooring.

Chloe Veitch showed off her spacious garden. Picture: Instagram

Chloe Veitch has modelled since leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

Chloe’s house also features some stunning interior bits and pieces, with a snap of the THTH star in her hallway, decorated with a mirror cabinet, candles and white roses.

The hilarious cast member had numerous trials with love in her time on the show, with love interests David Birtwistle, Kori Sampson and Bryce Hirschberg.

However, ultimately, her best connection emerged from her friendship with Irish beauty Nicole O’Brien.

The pair were inseparable in the villa and gave viewers a non-stop laughing experience as they were always cracking jokes.

