Did Too Hot To Handle’s Lydia Clyma And Bryce Hirschberg Date? Fans Think Couple Had Secret Romance

Lydia Clyma and Bryce Hirschberg met up weeks after filming Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Lydia Clyma/Instagram / Bryce Hirschberg/Instagram / Netflix

Lydia Clyma shared a picture from Bryce Hirschberg’s lavish yacht and Too Hot to Handle viewers have their own theories.

Too Hot to Handle ended with just two couples promising to stay together and make things work, but there might be another couple who got together after the show.

Lydia Clyma posted two photos on Instagram last summer seemingly taken from co-star Bryce Hirschberg’s boat where he lives with his brother, and the snaps have fans thinking they might have been a low-key item after filming the Netflix series in April.

Bryce and his brother’s Instagram account, @boatchronicles, commented on one of Lydia’s boat pics: “Wife”, to which Lydia responded: “My two hubbies.”

Lydia seemingly spent the summer in Malibu after meeting up with her THTH co-stars as she also shared a picture of herself at "Leonardo Dicaprio’s 4th July beach bash.”

However, Bryce hasn’t made an appearance on Lydia’s Instagram since.

Bryce had a brief fling with Essex girl Chloe Veitch during the paradise retreat reality show, but their romance was not meant to be and she turned her attentions to newbie Kori Sampson – who later ditched her to try and woo Francesa Farago.

Meanwhile, Lydia caught the attention of fellow Brit David Birtwistle but their flame soon fizzled out.

Lothario Bryce lives on a boat in Marina Del Rey in California where he often hosts parties with his bikini-clad pals.

The Boat Chronicles Instagram shared one of the photos Lydia uploaded with the caption: “Has anyone seen my beer?”

Bryce and Lydia were both late arrivals to Too Hot to Handle, but managed to stay in the competition until the end unlike some of their co-stars who were booted off the island for not getting involved.

The show’s first series was a huge hit with Netflix fans as it rivalled the likes of Love Island and Love Is Blind.

The contestants must refrain from kissing and having sex with their romantic interests in order to keep the $100k prize money from being slashed.

