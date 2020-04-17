Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago: 5 Instagram Posts That Tell Us Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Star

Francesca Farago’s arrival quickly caught her co-stars’ attention when she joined her cast members on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle so we headed straight for her Instagram profile.

Francesca Farago, aged 25, is just one of the Too Hot to Handle cast members Netflix viewers rushed to follow on Instagram when the series dropped.

As she strutted into the villa in a black bikini and a sweeping kaftan to match, Francesca caused a stir and her Instagram pictures are no different.

Why Everyone Is Talking About New Netflix Show, Too Hot To Handle

Introducing herself to the series, Francesca said: “My personality is my best asset, but the eyes go to the boobs. But I don’t think my face is too bad. Usually if a guy is hot and I want him, I do a little hair flip, a little eye contact and then it’s game over.”

Here’s what we learnt about Francesca from her Instagram profile...

Francesca Farago is a model

Francesca Farago's Instagram is full of modelling pictures. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram

As soon as Francesca walked onto the paradise island to meet her cast members she was immediately quizzed on whether she was a model.

One of her co-stars even said: “A model? I can see why!”

And her Instagram profile @francescafarago is the perfect showcase of all her modelling shots, showing off all the brands she’s worked with and shoots she’s been involved with.

During the show she admitted she makes thousands from sponsored posts and brand partnerships on Instagram.

Too Hot to Handle was the ‘wildest experience’ of her life

Francesca Farago called Too Hot to Handle 'the wildest experience'. Picture: Netflix

When she announced she would be taking part in the new Netflix series, Francesca promised it would certainly be an action-packed show.

She wrote: “So excited to share the wildest experience of my life!!! @toohotnetflix tune in april 17th!”

Francesca Farago splits her time between Vancouver and LA

Francesca Farago splits her time between Canada and LA. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram

Francesca is seemingly based in Vancouver, but spends a lot of time in LA likely for her modelling work.

While isolating, Francesca is remaining in Vancouver and has been sharing plenty of steamy selfies from her bedroom.

Francesca Farago is vegan

Francesca Farago often shares her favourite vegan treats. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram

The 25-year-old follows a plant-based diet and even has a whole Instagram Story section on the food she eats.

As well as recipes she follows, Francesca shares her favourite vegan treats.

Farago the Label is Francesca’s own brand

Much like many of her cast members, Francesca has a brand of her own which she launched around the same time Too Hot to Handle was added to Netflix.

Farago the Label is an ethical, sustainable and biodegradable swimwear range which she models herself.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News