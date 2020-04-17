Harry Jowsey: 5 Things You Need To Know About Australian ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with JJ 7pm - 10pm
17 April 2020, 13:26
Harry Jowsey: 5 things you need to know about Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' star, from his age and height to his job.
Harry Jowsey is one of the singletons looking for love on Netflix’s new reality show, Too Hot To Handle.
But who is he, what’s his age and height job? Let’s take a look…
Harry Jowsey is a 23-year-old currently appearing on Netflix’s brand new dating show, Too Hot To Handle.
His Instagram handle is @harryjowsey and he has 143k followers.
He often posts photos of himself partying, hanging out with adorable dogs and just lying around being a hottie.
Harry Jowsey is originally from Australia but he currently lives in LA.
Harry Jowsey is a YouTuber.
He also owns his own clothing brand called Naughty Possums.
One of his ‘best sellers’ is a hoodie which reads ‘Boyfriend D***’. Make of that what you will.
Harry Jowsey is 6 foot 5!
Yes, he starred on ‘Heartbreak Island’ in New Zealand in 2018.
> Download Our App For All The Latest Reality TV News