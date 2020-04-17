Who Voices Lana On Too Hot To Handle? Alexa-Style Host's Identity Revealed

17 April 2020, 17:11

Too Hot To Handle's Lana is exclusive to the show
Too Hot To Handle's Lana is exclusive to the show. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s new dating show Too Hot To Handle has finally dropped and everyone is wondering who voices the Alexa-style device, Lana.

Too Hot To Handle has finally dropped on Netflix and we can’t get enough of the drama-filled villa!

The ten singletons including Francesca Farago, Kori Sampson and Chloe Veitch have headed into the Mexican villa to look for love, but the huge twist is that they can’t have any sexual interaction.

Who Is The Voiceover Narrator On ‘Too Hot To Handle’? Meet Desiree Burch

The show’s digital ‘host’ Lana (who is basically Alexa) recited the rules to the contestant’s in the first episode, telling them: "There are conditions to your stay here. No kissing or sex of any kind.

“This retreat is to help you gain deeper emotional connections.”

But who voices Lana? Here’s what we know…

Who is Lana on Too Hot To Handle?

Lana is the virtual assistant on Netflix's Too Hot To Handle
Lana is the virtual assistant on Netflix's Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Lana is the virtual assistant that keeps all the peace on the dating show by enlisting the rules.

However, it turns out the Alexa-style device is exclusive to the Netflix show, meaning she was made just for entertainment purposes.

Lana is basically just a speaker and her voice has been created by a team of experts.

Her script is programmed by the producers, who watch the contestants’ every move and recite back the instructions through the digital device.

Lana cannot be purchased anywhere as she isn’t a real talking device, just a speaker that’s for the show!

Keep your eye out on the hottest new dating series and everything you need to know about the stars.

All eight episodes are now available to stream.

