Where Is Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Filmed?

The lowdown on the dreamy THTH filming location... Picture: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle series 3 is finally here! Fans can't get enough of the juicy antics of the singletons but what about the show's luxury setting? Where is it filmed and what villa do they stay in?

Too Hot To Handle is returning for its third season, and the same question is already on everyone's lips – where is the exotic show filmed?

The Netflix hit switched up its shooting location for the second instalment of the show, moving the luxury villa from Mexico to another lavish holiday hotspot.

Are you ready to see 10 new singletons resist temptation during the ultimate vacation? Whilst you wait for the new episodes to drop, read on to find out about the idyllic filming location for Too Hot To Handle season three.

Season 3 of Too Hot To Handles lands on January 19. Picture: Netflix

The Too Hot To Handle villa boasts a private beach. Picture: Netflix

Where is Too Hot To Handle filmed?

Since the second series, THTH has been set in the stunning location of Turks & Caicos!

Filming is set in a luxurious peninsula of the Islands at Turtle Tail Estate – a lavish holiday hot spot!

A grande villa is rented out for the 10 contestants, and they're in for quite the treat as their new dwelling boasts five bedrooms, a tennis court and even a cinema!

The space is reported to have hosted a slew of celebrities on their holidays – even Rihanna is rumoured to have stayed there!

Turtle Tail Estate is reported to set you back a whopping near £8,000 per night if you wanted to vacation THTH style.

The luxury estate has been frequented by A-list celebs. Picture: Netflix

THTH season 3 is filmed on the Turks and Caicos Islands. Picture: Netflix

The holiday hot spot of Turtle Tail Estate is booked years in advance. Picture: Netflix

Where was season one of Too Hot To Handle set?

Too Hot To Handle debuted in a big way back in May 2020, and had us all marvelling at the dreamy location in which it was set!

Season one is believed it was filmed on a private estate at Casa Tau in Punta Mita, Mexico.

The paradise location is surrounded by nine and a half miles of the Pacific Ocean, making it the most secluded and deluxe spot to unwind.

Season one's villa comprised of a large outdoor pool, acres upon acres of private sprawling beach area and a private bar – not bad!

