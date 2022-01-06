Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Cast: Meet The 2022 Contestants

Too Hot To Handle is back with season 3 on Netflix - here are all of the contestants joining the 2022 cast and everything you need to know about them including their Instagram handles, ages and jobs.

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is back with another series of its steamiest show and there’s a new cast joining for season 3.

The international dating series sees the likes of young, hot singletons from the UK and Australia to the US, Canada and South Africa joining together in the most idyllic retreat - but with one huge twist.

Contestants don’t know what they’re in for as they find out they’re on THTH, where they must abstain from any sexual contact or they’ll run the risk of losing money from the huge prize fund as they're watched by robot Lana.

The line-up for season 3 of Too Hot To Handle has now been confirmed and we’ve got you covered on the low-down of the singletons joining the show, which will launch on January 19.

Meet your new contestants and everything you need to know about them from their ages and jobs to their Instagram handles…

A new cast is joining season 3 of Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Beaux

Instagram: @_beauxraymond_

Too Hot To Handle contestant Beaux. Picture: Netflix

Beaux is a London-born legal secretary who lives in Kent.

The 24-year-old prides herself on being honest and straight to the point, which is sure to go far in her THTH journey!

Too Hot To Handle - Georgia

Instagram: @georgiahassarati

Too Hot To Handle contestant Georgia. Picture: Netflix

Georgia is a 26-year-old student midwife from Brisbane, Australia.

The Aussie beauty is a self-confessed ‘ghoster’ and admits she gets bored easily during relationships - we wonder how this will go down at the retreat?

Ahead of THTH, Georgia revealed her celeb crush is Justin Bieber and is open to getting to know anyone with the pop star’s similar features including his blonde hair and tattoos.

Too Hot To Handle - Harry

Instagram: @harryjohnson92

Too Hot To Handle contestant Harry. Picture: Netflix

Harry is a 29-year-old tree surgeon from Middlesborough and calls himself a 'secret’ player.

A self-proclaimed Harry Styles lookalike, the THTH contestant is always up for a laugh and is known as a pretty big party animal.

Too Hot To Handle - Holly

Instagram: @hollyscarfone

Too Hot To Handle contestant Holly. Picture: Netflix

23-year-old Holly is set to turn some heads in the retreat!

Hailing from Canada, Holly is a model and psychology student at the University of Colorado.

However, she isn’t looking to settle down anytime soon - but can Lana change her mind?

Too Hot To Handle - Izzy

Instagram: @izfairr

Too Hot To Handle contestant Izzy. Picture: Netflix

Izzy is 22 years old and a personal trainer from Cheltenham.

Not only is the sports-enthusiast competitive on the pitch when playing hockey, but she also is ready to get who and what she wants, which we’re sure will keep things interesting in THTH.

Too Hot To Handle - Jaz

Instagram: @jazkills

Too Hot To Handle contestant Jaz. Picture: Netflix

Jaz is a 25-year-old fashion designer and model from Virginia, USA.

The stunning contestant admitted she prefers ‘situationships’ over relationships and finds it hard committing.

We’ll see if Lana can change Jaz’s mind…

Too Hot To Handle - Nathan

Instagram: @nathsoan

Too Hot To Handle contestant Nathan. Picture: Netflix

Nathan has been described as Cape Town’s most notorious party animal.

The 24-year-old South African contestant works as a model alongside studying business management, but is also a self-described ‘international playboy’.

Nathan is ready to sweep the girls off their feet on THTH.

Too Hot To Handle - Patrick

Instagram: @thepatmullen

Too Hot To Handle contestant Patrick. Picture: Netflix

Patrick is a 29-year-old model and actor from Hawaii and is ready to charm the ladies at the retreat with his guitar playing.

The contestant is 6’5 and has a degree in botany - but is he ready for Lana’s ultimate test?

Too Hot To Handle - Stevan

Instagram: @stevanditter

Too Hot To Handle contestant Stevan. Picture: Netflix

Hailing from Los Angeles, USA, Stevan is a 26-year-old model.

A self-proclaimed ‘bad boy’, Stevan is used to getting attention everywhere he goes and definitely sports the rugged look with his many tattoos.

He describes himself as 'flirtatious, loud and obnoxious’ and even won the biggest flirt at high school!

Too Hot To Handle - Truth

Instagram: @truthsworld

Too Hot To Handle contestant Truth. Picture: Netflix

Truth is a basketball player from Texas, USA.

The charming 23-year-old sports player is also a criminology student, but still finds time to balance his love life.

But will Lana teach him to form more deep, meaningful connections?

