Which Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Couples Are Still Together? From Holly & Nathan To Beaux & Harry

19 January 2022, 16:35

Are any couples still together from Too Hot To Handle season 3?
Are any couples still together from Too Hot To Handle season 3? Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Too Hot To Handle season 3 saw connections blossom between contestants Holly Scarfone & Nathan Soan and Harry Johnson & Beaux Raymond - but are any of them still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Too Hot To Handle season three saw a number of contestants build a connection through Lana’s rules, but are any of them still together?

Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan as well as Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson were amongst the contestants who built connections with each other during their time in the retreat, where two people went on to win the huge cash prize.

Georgia Hassarati Reveals The Give-Away Moment She Realised She Was On Too Hot To Handle

But which of the couples are still together from Too Hot To Handle season 3, if any?

Here’s the lowdown…

*Warning - THTH season 3 spoilers ahead!*

Which couples from Too Hot To Handle season 3 are still together?
Which couples from Too Hot To Handle season 3 are still together? Picture: Netflix

Are Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan still together?

Since leaving the retreat, Nathan revealed that he and Holly had, in fact, met up in London, so we can assume things are still definitely going well for them, whether as friends or romantically.

Nathan told us: “We had a great time on the show, we had a great time off the show, she came to London, we did our thing. We put a pin on things just because of Covid so I can fly to the States to go see her, but we’ll see where we are this year. I’m flying back to London tomorrow, I’m pretty sure she’s coming so we’ll just wait and see."

When asked about whether she and Nathan had continued to go from strength to strength outside of the retreat, Holly told us: “Me and Nathan, we have an incredible story, I mean, he’s an incredible man and I’m just so blessed that out of all the experiences, we have an incredible season.”

Following THTH dropping on Netflix, the pair have been hanging out with each other in London and are even making TikToks together!

We'll take this as a good sign?

Are Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson still together?

Love seems to be in the air for Too Hot To Handle’s season 3 couples as Beaux and Harry appear to still be in contact a lot, also.

Beaux revealed she still speaks to Harry - when asked how things progressed from that episode where they got the green light from Lana, she told us: “From that episode, me and Harry just got stronger.

"I mean, it was strange because when he first walked in I didn’t really fancy him so it was crazy that every day you’re building up that connection, and from then we just got closer and closer. We’re still in touch a lot, he’s amazing, he’s literally like the male version of me."

Beaux and Harry built a connection during their time on Too Hot To Handle
Beaux and Harry built a connection during their time on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix
Meanwhile, Harry admitted that although he hasn’t had a chance to meet up with Beaux since filming wrapped a year ago, he and Beaux are still super close.

“I think that was like, our highlight, obviously because we got the green light, we opened up a lot more," Harry said, "Obviously you’ve always got in the back of your mind people coming in what may happen, so we kinda got close but obviously we were a bit anxious.

"But I think that proved whether we would stick it out or not and obviously that shows if you can get through stuff and it makes you closer so I think that was a big moment for us."

Explaining who he's still in contact with the most from the show, Harry added: “I’m still in contact with Beaux, me and Nathan FaceTime a lot - we’re all still in contact with each other, but I’d say mostly with Nathan and Beaux."

We’re rooting for them!

Too Hot To Handle is streaming now on Netflix.

