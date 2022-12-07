Exclusive

The Too Hot To Handle Contestants Have Stricter Alcohol Limits This Year

7 December 2022, 08:00

This year's Too Hot To Handle contestants were allowed less alcohol
This year's Too Hot To Handle contestants were allowed less alcohol. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Too Hot To Handle contestants follow more than just Lana’s rules on the show.

Too Hot To Handle is back for season 4 and although the ten singletons joining the series are forced to follow robot Lana’s strict no-intimacy rules, there are also some retreat requirements to follow.

Those who have watched the first three seasons will know that the show brings together singletons from all over the world with a huge twist as the contestants have no idea what they’ve signed up for.

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 4: The Contestants’ Ages, Jobs & Instagram

This year, the cast believed they would be having the time of their lives on a show called Wild Love before being hit with the bombshell in the form of Lana and her all-seeing ways.

This meant that the contestants were forced to strictly focus on forming deeper connections - and if they break Lana’s rules of no sexual contact, the huge cash prize will drop.

Too Hot To Handle drops on Netflix on December 7
Too Hot To Handle drops on Netflix on December 7. Picture: Netflix

However, to keep things as peaceful as possible in the retreat (and to adhere to Lana’s rules, of course), there is a strict alcohol limit for the cast.

When speaking to the cast of series 4, they revealed that the limit is actually lower than in previous seasons as they were only permitted to have one drink per night, whereas in past series they’ve been allowed two.

Seb explained they were allowed “One [drink] per night”, while Sophie then went on to explain how the lack of alcohol allowed them to make more natural decisions in the retreat.

The Too Hot To Handle contestants were allowed less alcohol this year
The Too Hot To Handle contestants were allowed less alcohol this year. Picture: Netflix
The Too Hot To Handle cast were only permitted one drink per night
The Too Hot To Handle cast were only permitted one drink per night. Picture: Netflix

She said: “It’s all regulated in a way that like, at the end of the day, we’re all young people in an environment that we’ve never been in before and it’s like really important that all the decisions that we’re making are our own decisions.

“So, alcohol and that situation do not make sense. I think by looking back we could all say that was a great thing because everything that happened was completely authentic, honest and we didn’t do anything that we didn’t personally want to do.”

“And I think with alcohol, we all know, we’ve all been there, it can be a bit messy,” Sophie said, while Ethan added: “And [then] make the wrong decisions, yeah you’re right.”

Meanwhile, season 3 contestant Harry Johnson told us last year that the contestants were permitted two drinks per night.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is now on Netflix.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Meet the Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestants

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 4: The Contestants’ Ages, Jobs & Instagram

Gemma Owen spoke about how tricky her split from Luca Bish has been

Gemma Owen Breaks Silence On ‘Challenging’ Split From Luca Bish

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2 On Netflix?

What song is in the iconic Wednesday dance scene?

What Song Is Wednesday Addams Dancing To?

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Lewis Capaldi opened up about why he wanted to speak about his Tourette's syndrome

Lewis Capaldi Got Candid About Why He Shared His Tourette’s Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star