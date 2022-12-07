Exclusive

The Too Hot To Handle Contestants Have Stricter Alcohol Limits This Year

This year's Too Hot To Handle contestants were allowed less alcohol. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Too Hot To Handle contestants follow more than just Lana’s rules on the show.

Too Hot To Handle is back for season 4 and although the ten singletons joining the series are forced to follow robot Lana’s strict no-intimacy rules, there are also some retreat requirements to follow.

Those who have watched the first three seasons will know that the show brings together singletons from all over the world with a huge twist as the contestants have no idea what they’ve signed up for.

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 4: The Contestants’ Ages, Jobs & Instagram

This year, the cast believed they would be having the time of their lives on a show called Wild Love before being hit with the bombshell in the form of Lana and her all-seeing ways.

This meant that the contestants were forced to strictly focus on forming deeper connections - and if they break Lana’s rules of no sexual contact, the huge cash prize will drop.

Too Hot To Handle drops on Netflix on December 7. Picture: Netflix

However, to keep things as peaceful as possible in the retreat (and to adhere to Lana’s rules, of course), there is a strict alcohol limit for the cast.

When speaking to the cast of series 4, they revealed that the limit is actually lower than in previous seasons as they were only permitted to have one drink per night, whereas in past series they’ve been allowed two.

Seb explained they were allowed “One [drink] per night”, while Sophie then went on to explain how the lack of alcohol allowed them to make more natural decisions in the retreat.

The Too Hot To Handle contestants were allowed less alcohol this year. Picture: Netflix

The Too Hot To Handle cast were only permitted one drink per night. Picture: Netflix

She said: “It’s all regulated in a way that like, at the end of the day, we’re all young people in an environment that we’ve never been in before and it’s like really important that all the decisions that we’re making are our own decisions.

“So, alcohol and that situation do not make sense. I think by looking back we could all say that was a great thing because everything that happened was completely authentic, honest and we didn’t do anything that we didn’t personally want to do.”

“And I think with alcohol, we all know, we’ve all been there, it can be a bit messy,” Sophie said, while Ethan added: “And [then] make the wrong decisions, yeah you’re right.”

Meanwhile, season 3 contestant Harry Johnson told us last year that the contestants were permitted two drinks per night.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is now on Netflix.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital