Too Hot To Handle Series 4 Start Date Confirmed

8 November 2022, 15:26

By Kathryn Knight

Netflix have confirmed when Too Hot to Handle series 4 will launch, and it’s very soon!

Too Hot to Handle, the show that tricks sexy singles into thinking they’re on a dating show only to be given strict rules by the all-seeing robot Lana, is back on 7th December.

After nearly a year since the last series, which saw stars like Beaux Raymond, Georgia Hassarati and Holly Scarfone find love, the hilarious show is back, with a twist.

Netflix Is Going To Charge You For Others Using Your Login

Contestants are typically tricked into the series – which sees the hefty prize fund decrease every time they get intimate – by being told they’re on a completely different show.

Too Hot to Handle series 4 has been confirmed
Too Hot to Handle series 4 has been confirmed. Picture: Netflix
Mario Lopez is the 'host' of Too Hot to Handle series 4
Mario Lopez is the 'host' of Too Hot to Handle series 4. Picture: Netflix

It’s not until the end of their first day on the romantic paradise island that they’re told they must abstain from sex, kissing and any sort of intimacy, or else risk losing thousands of pounds from the prize.

After the first few series, some of the previous singletons admitted they had a feeling they’d walked onto Too Hot to Handle instead of a generic dating show.

This time around, producers are throwing a curveball to ensure series four’s contestants don’t figure out the show they’re really on.

American TV presenter and Saved by the Bell actor Mario Lopez has been brought in to throw the singletons off the scent, telling the hopefuls he’s the host of Wild Love.

The Too Hot to Handle contestants stay in paradise
The Too Hot to Handle contestants stay in paradise. Picture: Netflix
The THTH contestants must resist temptation
The THTH contestants must resist temptation. Picture: netf

Netflix even printed ‘Wild Love’ onto the side of vehicles which can be seen driving toward a private jet where Mario stands in the new trailer for the series.

When does Too Hot to Handle series 4 start?

Too Hot to Handle series four starts on 7th December. Episodes are typically released in two parts, with the final few dropping about a week later than the first half of the series.

The series rivalled the likes of Love Island when it debuted in 2020 and viewers can’t wait to see it back on screens.

