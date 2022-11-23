Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 4: The Contestants’ Ages, Jobs & Instagram

Too Hot To Handle is returning for season 4 - and here’s what you need to know about the new contestants, their ages and Instagram handles.

Too Hot To Handle is back for series 4 and this time we’re set to see a whole new line-up of singletons who have no idea what they’ve signed up for.

The Netflix show sees 10 contestants head to an idyllic holiday destination for what they believe is a dating show until they get told that all-seeing robot Lana is there to enforce some strict rules on the singletons.

The main rule includes abstaining from any intimate activity to test for genuine connections - and if they don’t listen, the huge prize fund will decrease with each rule break.

Too Hot To Handle Series 4 Start Date Confirmed

This time, the contestants are being told they’re heading on a show called Wild Love hosted by TV presenter and Saved by the Bell actor, Mario Lopez, but they soon find out what show they’re really on.

Season 4 is set to drop on December 7, so here’s the lowdown to get to know the new Too Hot to Handle contestants, from how old they are to their jobs and Instagram handles…

The cast of Too Hot To Handle series 4. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Brittan

Age: 22

Instagram: @Brittan_Byrd

Brittan is a model from Hawaii, USA, and apparently thinks she has all men figured out!

Will Lana prove her wrong?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Brittan. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Creed

Age: 24

Instagram: @CreedMckinnoni

An entrepreneur from Perth, Australia, Creed is a typical ladies man who doesn’t shy away from the casual dating scene.

The 24-year-old is used to DM’ing and dating several girls at once - but maybe not for much longer if Lana is involved…

Too Hot To Handle contestant Creed. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Dominique

Age: 23

Instagram: @DominiqueDefoe

Dominique is 23 and hails from Colorado, USA.

She’s currently a computer science student and enjoys a bit of tarot card reading on the side - do you think she’ll be able to see what's coming in THTH?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Dominique. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Seb

Age: 24

Instagram: @SebMelrose

Hailing from Glasgow, Seb is a racing driver.

Used to living life in the fast lane, can he slow down and find a genuine connection at the retreat?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Seb. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Nigel

Age: 29

Instagram: @NigelEuro_

Nigel is heading on THTH from New Jersey, USA, and works as both an entrepreneur and a model.

He lives by the motto: “Keep the fun rolling,” so let’s see how that pans out for him at the retreat…

Too Hot To Handle contestant Nigel. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Kayla

Age: 22

Instagram: @KaylaRichart

A model from Los Angeles, Kayla is set to be a fiery addition to the retreat as she warned she’s not afraid to step on any toes to get the guy she wants.

Too Hot To Handle contestant Kayla. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - James

Age: 23

Instagram: @JamesPendergrass_

Hawaii native James works as a PT and is also a student.

However, aside from his studies, he also plays basketball - and he’s said to have a lot of success on and off the court - let’s see how Lana changes things…

Too Hot To Handle contestant James. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Jawahir

Age: 22

Instagram: @JawahirKhalifa

Jawahir is a model from Amsterdam and has only had one relationship.

But can Lana convince her to find a genuine connection once again?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Jawahir. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Nick

Age: 28

Instagram: @NickKici

An artist from Michigan, USA, Nick is definitely an explorer and loves to travel the world, meet new people (and date them, too).

But can he find a connection that lasts this time around?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Nick. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle - Sophie

Age: 22

Instagram: @SophieStonehouse

Sophie is a 22-year-old Events Manager from Brighton and has had one long-term romance that has put her off serious relationships since.

With high standards, can anyone in the retreat sweep her off her feet?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Sophie. Picture: Netflix

