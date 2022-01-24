Exclusive

Are Nathan And Holly From Too Hot To Handle Series 3 Still Together?

By Capital FM

Nathan Soan and Holly Scarfone from Too Hot to Handle series 3 left the show as one of the strongest couples.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Too Hot to Handle series 3 saw some solid couples formed during the paradise retreat, with Nathan Soan and Holly Scarfone falling for each other on day one while Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson went from friends to dating.

Holly and Nathan lost their fellow contestants most of the prize fund, mostly through kissing, and they left the retreat seemingly in an official relationship.

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Georgia From Too Hot To Handle

But what happened after the cast left the Too Hot to Handle retreat, did Nathan and Holly stay together? Let’s find out…

Holly Scarfone hinted she and Nathan Soan are still together. Picture: Holly Scarfone/Instagram

Nathan Soan spent time with Holly in London after Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

Nathan and Holly fell for each other immediately on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

Are Nathan and Holly from Too Hot to Handle series 3 still together?

Nathan and Holly are giving us hope they’re still together, but they’ve so far stayed quiet on whether or not they actually remain a couple.

We do know that after they all flew home, Holly and Nathan met up in London where he lives, which he admitted in a chat with us before the show aired.

Holly also hinted they stayed together after leaving the retreat, spilling: “Me and Nathan, we have an incredible story, I mean, he’s an incredible man and I’m just so blessed that out of all the experiences, we have an incredible season.”

The pair have also starred in a few TikTok videos together, which we’re taking as a very promising sign.

Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan fell for each other on day one of Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

In one recent TikTok, Holly even called Nathan ‘the love of her life’.

Do with that information what you will.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital