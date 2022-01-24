Are Nathan And Holly From Too Hot To Handle Series 3 Still Together?
24 January 2022, 15:28
Nathan Soan and Holly Scarfone from Too Hot to Handle series 3 left the show as one of the strongest couples.
Listen to this article
Too Hot to Handle series 3 saw some solid couples formed during the paradise retreat, with Nathan Soan and Holly Scarfone falling for each other on day one while Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson went from friends to dating.
Holly and Nathan lost their fellow contestants most of the prize fund, mostly through kissing, and they left the retreat seemingly in an official relationship.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Georgia From Too Hot To Handle
But what happened after the cast left the Too Hot to Handle retreat, did Nathan and Holly stay together? Let’s find out…
Are Nathan and Holly from Too Hot to Handle series 3 still together?
Nathan and Holly are giving us hope they’re still together, but they’ve so far stayed quiet on whether or not they actually remain a couple.
We do know that after they all flew home, Holly and Nathan met up in London where he lives, which he admitted in a chat with us before the show aired.
Holly also hinted they stayed together after leaving the retreat, spilling: “Me and Nathan, we have an incredible story, I mean, he’s an incredible man and I’m just so blessed that out of all the experiences, we have an incredible season.”
The pair have also starred in a few TikTok videos together, which we’re taking as a very promising sign.
In one recent TikTok, Holly even called Nathan ‘the love of her life’.
Do with that information what you will.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital