Exclusive

Are Nathan And Holly From Too Hot To Handle Series 3 Still Together?

24 January 2022, 15:28

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Nathan Soan and Holly Scarfone from Too Hot to Handle series 3 left the show as one of the strongest couples.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Too Hot to Handle series 3 saw some solid couples formed during the paradise retreat, with Nathan Soan and Holly Scarfone falling for each other on day one while Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson went from friends to dating.

Holly and Nathan lost their fellow contestants most of the prize fund, mostly through kissing, and they left the retreat seemingly in an official relationship.

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Georgia From Too Hot To Handle

But what happened after the cast left the Too Hot to Handle retreat, did Nathan and Holly stay together? Let’s find out…

Holly Scarfone hinted she and Nathan Soan are still together
Holly Scarfone hinted she and Nathan Soan are still together. Picture: Holly Scarfone/Instagram
Nathan Soan spent time with Holly in London after Too Hot to Handle
Nathan Soan spent time with Holly in London after Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix
Nathan and Holly fell for each other immediately on Too Hot to Handle
Nathan and Holly fell for each other immediately on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

Are Nathan and Holly from Too Hot to Handle series 3 still together?

Nathan and Holly are giving us hope they’re still together, but they’ve so far stayed quiet on whether or not they actually remain a couple.

We do know that after they all flew home, Holly and Nathan met up in London where he lives, which he admitted in a chat with us before the show aired.

Holly also hinted they stayed together after leaving the retreat, spilling: “Me and Nathan, we have an incredible story, I mean, he’s an incredible man and I’m just so blessed that out of all the experiences, we have an incredible season.”

The pair have also starred in a few TikTok videos together, which we’re taking as a very promising sign.

Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan fell for each other on day one of Too Hot to Handle
Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan fell for each other on day one of Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

In one recent TikTok, Holly even called Nathan ‘the love of her life’.

Do with that information what you will.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about Georgia Hassarati from Too Hot To Handle season 3

Get To Know Georgia Hassarati From Too Hot Too Handle Season 3: From Age To Celebrity Crush
Everything you need to know about the Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast including their jobs and Instagram

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 3

Everything you need to know about Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle season 3

Holly Scarfone From Too Hot To Handle Season 3: 5 Things You Didn't Know Including Boyfriend & Job
Exclusive
Georgia Hassarati revealed the clue she spotted telling her she was on Too Hot To Handle

Georgia Hassarati Reveals The Give-Away Moment She Realised She Was On Too Hot To Handle

Exclusive
Are any couples still together from Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Couples Are Still Together? From Holly & Nathan To Beaux & Harry
Everything you need to know about Harry Johnson from Too Hot To Handle season 3

Meet Harry Johnson The ‘Harry Styles Lookalike’ From Too Hot To Handle Season 3

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star