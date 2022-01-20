Exclusive

Here’s When Too Hot To Handle Series 3 Was Filmed

20 January 2022, 14:54

Too Hot to Handle series 3 was filmed right after series 2
Too Hot to Handle series 3 was filmed right after series 2. Picture: Netflix
Too Hot to Handle series 3 was shot immediately after season 2 had wrapped, but when was it filmed?

Too Hot to Handle fans are getting to know the likes of Beaux Raymond, Truth, Georgia Hassarati and Nathan Soan in series 3.

When the new season dropped on Netflix, host Desiree Burch confirmed the new cast were brought in shortly after series two had wrapped.

We know that series 2 was filmed at the end of 2020 and we know where the show is recorded, but when was season 3 of Too Hot to Handle filmed?

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Couples Are Still Together? From Holly & Nathan To Beaux & Harry

We caught up with Beaux before the series launched and she gave us the lowdown on when her season was filmed.

Too Hot to Handle series 3 was filmed in January 2021
Too Hot to Handle series 3 was filmed in January 2021. Picture: Netflix

When was Too Hot to Handle series 3 filmed?

Too Hot to Handle series 3 was filmed in January 2021, shortly after the New Year.

The contestants had to isolate beforehand but they were introduced to the villa in Turks and Caicos after two weeks, just as much of the world was going into a third lockdown.

Beaux spilled: “We had to quarantine because of Covid circumstances so I think we were out there for a good five weeks.

“We were in the retreat for about three weeks, I think.”

Too Hot to Handle's contestants must abstain from sexual interaction in a bid to win a cash prize
Too Hot to Handle's contestants must abstain from sexual interaction in a bid to win a cash prize. Picture: Netflix

The contestants for the new series were brought in shortly after series two had wrapped, so that the theme of the show wasn’t ruined for them beforehand.

Each cast member was told they were taking part in a series called Pleasure Island, but after one day of getting to know each other they were introduced to infamous Lana, the all-seeing AI robot (speaker) who deducts money from the prize fund each time they kiss or do anything intimate in the villa.

The prize fund begins at £200k, with just a kiss costing them £3,000.

