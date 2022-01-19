Who Is Nathan From Too Hot To Handle Series 3?

Nathan is among the contestants on Too Hot to Handle series 3, but what do we know about the singleton looking for love?

Nathan Soan Mngomezulu is just one of the contestants on the new series of Too Hot to Handle who took on the show thinking it was a wild holiday of partying.

Little did the cast members know they’d actually signed up for Netflix series 3 of Too Hot to Handle, where the singletons must refrain from sexual contact in a bid to win a massive cash prize, all while under the watchful eye of robot Lana.

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 3

Viewers are getting to know Nathan on the new season, but what do we know about him away from the series?

Here’s everything you need to know about Nathan including his age, job, whether he’s got a current girlfriend, and where he’s from.

Too Hot to Handle star Nathan is from South Africa
Too Hot to Handle star Nathan is from South Africa. Picture: Netflix
Too Hot to Handle has returned for series 3
Too Hot to Handle has returned for series 3. Picture: Netflix

Where is Nathan Soan from?

Nathan is from Cape Town in South Africa.

He explained in his Too Hot to Handle introduction video his dad is British and his mum is Zulu.

How old is Nathan from Too Hot to Handle series 3?

Nathan is 24 years old.

The rest of his co-stars are around a similar age to the model.

Nathan's dating life remains a secret until Too Hot to Handle series 3 has finished
Nathan's dating life remains a secret until Too Hot to Handle series 3 has finished. Picture: Nathan Soan/Instagram

What is Nathan Soan’s job?

Unsurprisingly, Nathan works as a model.

He’s worked with the likes of Boohoo Man, GQ Style and The North Face.

Does Nathan from Too Hot to Handle have Instagram?

Of course Nathan has Instagram! You can follow him @nathsoan where he’s fast gaining thousands of followers.

Who is Nathan Soan dating?

We’ll have to finish the end of Too Hot to Handle series 3 to get the lowdown on Nathan’s love life.

Whether he’s dating anyone new or from the show remains top secret until after the final has aired.

