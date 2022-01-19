Get To Know Georgia Hassarati From Too Hot Too Handle Season 3: From Age To Celebrity Crush

19 January 2022, 07:00

Everything you need to know about Georgia Hassarati from Too Hot To Handle season 3
Everything you need to know about Georgia Hassarati from Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Georgia Hassarati/Instagram/Netflix
Too Hot To Handle is finally back on Netflix with another season! Here's everything you need to know about season 3 contestant Georgia Hassarati, from her Instagram handles to her job and so much more!

With a new season of Too Hot To Handle, comes a whole new batch of contestants – one of this year's newcomers is Georgia Hassarati!

The hit dating show arrives on Netflix on January 19 and sees 10 singletons embark on a holiday with a twist – they must resist temptation and abstain from any sexual contact in order to get their hands on the cash prize that's up for grabs.

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Cast: Meet The 2022 Contestants

If that twist wasn't enough, the contestants don't even know that they're on the reality series at first! Here are all the details on season three's Georgia as you prepare for the new episodes...

Georgia Hassarati is a contestant on the third season of THTH
Georgia Hassarati is a contestant on the third season of THTH. Picture: Netflix

How old is Georgia from Too Hot To Handle? Where is she from?

Season three's Georgia Hassarati is 26 years of age!

The Aussie beauty is a student midwife residing in Brisbane.

Georgia Hassarati is one of 10 singletons on THTH
Georgia Hassarati is one of 10 singletons on THTH. Picture: Georgia Hassarati

What had Georgia Hassarati said about the show?

Georgia revealed that she is somewhat of a ‘ghoster’, confessing that she tends to get bored easily in new relationships – interested!

The reality television star-to-be, also let slip her celebrity crush ahead of the show, the student said that she's crushing hard on Justin Bieber – aren't we all!

When it comes to what she's looking for in a potential new beau, she revealed that she wouldn't mind boys having similar features to the Beibs.

Georgia Hassarati is from Brisbane, Austrailia
Georgia Hassarati is from Brisbane, Austrailia. Picture: Georgia Hassarati/Instagram

What’s Georgia Hassarati from Too Hot To Handle’s Instagram?

Georgia's Instagram handle is @georgiahassarati and at the time of writing she has 72.8K followers – we're sure that's set to skyrocket soon.

Her feed is full of adorable photos of the beauty posing with her dog as well as envy-inducing vacation snaps!

