The Too Hot To Handle Prize Has Changed For Series 3

Too Hot to Handle series 3 has a larger prize fund. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Too Hot to Handle season three has shaken things up for the sexually frustrated singletons hoping to win thousands, with a change to the prize funds.

Netflix’s January offering just gets better in a few days’ time when Too Hot to Handle returns with series three.

As well as a brand new batch of single contestants, Too Hot to Handle has some changes for the new season.

The cash prize – which the cast must try and win by abstaining from any sexual interactions – has been doubled.

Too Hot to Handle is back with a new cast. Picture: Netflix

It means there’s way more at stake for the sexually frustrated contestants, who will lose thousands if they break the rules, but also gives them more of a motive to stay on track.

However, Lana – the all-seeing robot – also will double the fines as the season progresses.

Kisses will cost the cast $6,000 instead of $3,000.

Last year, the contestants had a prize fund of $100,00 to start with, a figure which went down to $55,000 from all the rule breaks from the likes of Emily Miller, Cam Holmes, Melinda Melrose and Chase DeMoor.

Too Hot to Handle contestants will lose more money for rule breaks this time around. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle series 3 is available from 19 January. Picture: Netflix

Marvin Anthony won season two when his castmates voted him as the castmate who had made the most progress in the retreat.

The aim of the show is to teach the sex-obsessed cast to form deeper connections.

Too Hot to Handle series 3 begins on Netflix on 19 January.

