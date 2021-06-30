Exclusive

Are Any Too Hot To Handle Series 2 Couples Still Together?

Are any of the Too Hot to Handle couples still together? Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Too Hot to Handle series 2 saw couples like Cam Holmes and Emily Miller and Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose get together, but are any of them still together?

*Major Too Hot to Handle series 2 spoilers ahead*

Too Hot to Handle’s final six episodes – which you’ve no doubt already binge-watched – proved some of the couples only went from strength to strength all the way to the final episode.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes and Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose had their fair share of ups and downs in the retreat, where one person went on to win the big money prize.

Meanwhile, Carly Lawrence’s heartbreak from Chase DeMoor was quickly healed by Joey Joy.

But are any of the Too Hot to Handle series 2 couples still together? Let’s take a look…

Marvin and Melinda on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

Are Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose still together?

Marvin and Melinda haven’t divulged on their relationship status or whether they’re still together, but he did tell us in an interview before the series dropped: “It’s complicated, with Melinda it’s always complicated.

“But we’re going to see, because we’ve been away for a long time. I was stuck in France, so we’re going to see how it’ll continue.”

That's... giving us hope, right?

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes. Picture: Netflix

Are Cam Holmes and Emily Miller still together?

Just like their Too Hot to Handle co-stars, Cam and Emily have stayed tight-lipped on whether they’re still in a relationship or not.

However, in separate chats they gave us hope their romance is still going strong.

“We left the villa at a good point,” Cam spilled. “I learnt a lot from the show, we really did grow a connection so we left on good terms.”

Emily gave us even more hope, revealing: “I can say I am in a relationship, wether it’s with someone on the show or not… but Lana has taught me well.”

Too Hot to Handle: Chase and Tabitha grew close. Picture: Netflix

Are Chase DeMoor and Tabitha Clifft still together?

Chase and Tabitha were the surprise couple fans didn’t see coming after Tabitha originally set her sights on Cam.

But they eventually grew close and Chase fell hard for Tabitha – more so than was let on to viewers.

He spilled to us: “Me and Tabitha… there was a lot of things that they didn’t show, like at the white party we actually the green light. Me and Tabitha actually have a really great relationship, she calls me at like four o’clock in the morning so I turn on the light and talk to her a little bit.

“I have a great relationship with both Tabitha and Carly.”

But when we quizzed the NFL player on whether he pursued his feelings for Tabitha he crpytically replied: “I don’t know, you never know, relationships ares one of those things you can never really predict or foresee or anything. Me and Tabitha definitely had chemistry, me and Carly definitely had chemistry, but only time can tell.”

Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy were a later pairing. Picture: Netflix

Are Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy still together?

Carly and Joey seemed to be best friends as well as partners in the retreat, but we’ll have to wait and see whether these two made things work away from the show.

Too Hot to Handle final episodes are available to stream now on Netflix.

