Exclusive

4 Secrets You Didn’t Know About The Too Hot To Handle Villa

23 June 2021, 17:14

Too Hot to Handle series 2 is here
Too Hot to Handle series 2 is here. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Too Hot to Handle is the paradise island where singletons try and abstain from sex, but their steamy antics aren’t the only secrets the villa holds.

Too Hot to Handle series 2 is here, with 10 new contestants on a paradise island attempting to resist their urges to win a huge prize fund.

From Carly Lawrence and Emily Miller to Chase DeMoor and Marvin Anthony, Netflix viewers will see the season 2 cast try and abstain from getting close to those they really want to get close to.

Who Voices Lana On Too Hot To Handle? Host's Identity & NSFW Name Explained

There would be no show without them breaking the rules, but AI robot Lana sees everything and is happy to deduct from the prize fund as punishment for each scandal.

Too Hot to Handle season 2 will see 10 new contestants try and refrain from sex
Too Hot to Handle season 2 will see 10 new contestants try and refrain from sex. Picture: Netflix

While we might not see what goes down, we’ll certainly hear about it.

But what else goes down without us realising? We spoke to some of the Too Hot to Handle cast to get some villa secrets and they were happy to divulge on the behind-the-scenes tricks…

Why you never see them eat on Too Hot to Handle

The Too Hot to Handle contestants had to share just one shower
The Too Hot to Handle contestants had to share just one shower. Picture: Netflix

The Too Hot to Handle cast certainly get busy on the show, but something you’ll never see them doing to pass the time is eating.

We quizzed Emily on the Too Hot to Handle cast’s mealtimes and she spilled all about how they got their three meals a day.

"The one place there wasn’t any cameras was the kitchen area,” she revealed. “I feel like some of the best conversations happened there.”

“We had the most amazing chef, he was unreal and the food was beautiful. I’d go back just for the food.”

Too Hot to Handle contestants received their meals in the most extra way

Too Hot to Handle is back
Too Hot to Handle is back. Picture: Netflix

One more thing we couldn’t keep our eyes off as well as the genetically blessed contestants on the paradise island is the incredible villa.

The villa is actually a holiday home, so it’s no surprise it’s full of swanky features.

Peter Vigilante told us when their meals were served their feast would rise on a table which emerged from the floor.

“The chef would cook under the kitchen and [the food] would come up on this thing – I wouldn’t know what it was called – but it would come in and they would open the door and all of this beautiful gourmet food would come out.”

“It’s like an elevator for food,” he added.

Why do the Too Hot to Handle contestants always click?

Another behind the scenes secret we got from Emily – the reason the contestants are always clicking!

She told us: “Because of our mics, clapping would be too loud, so we had to adjust and that was what we would do.”

The secret shower on the beach

Marvin and Melinda on Too Hot to Handle
Marvin and Melinda on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

Wondered how all 10 contestants get ready for the evening when there’s only one shower!? Us too.

We quizzed Cam Holmes on how they managed it and he spilled on “the secret shower” which he and Nathan Webb would often opt for instead of waiting for the bathroom.

He told us: “The getting ready part was quite strange because you'll probably see shots of us getting ready here and there, but there was only one shower, so we’d all have to wait.

“But there was a shower on the beach – me and Nathan called it the Peter Andre shower – so we’d take our shampoo and conditioner and walk down to the beach and shower there, because the queue for the shower was just an absolute joke. So we’d get ready on the beach.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Kim Kardashian has reportedly begun filming for a new reality show that chronicles Kanye divorce

Kim Kardashian Is Rumoured To Document Divorce To Kanye On New Reality Show

The Too Hot to Handle winners will receive a cash prize

What's The Prize On Too Hot To Handle?

Lizzo's reaction after regretting her haircut is so relatable

WATCH: Lizzo's Instant Short Haircut Regret Is All Of Us At The Salon

Britney Spears has two sons with ex Kevin Federline

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast: Meet The Contestants

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album