4 Secrets You Didn’t Know About The Too Hot To Handle Villa

Too Hot to Handle series 2 is here. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle is the paradise island where singletons try and abstain from sex, but their steamy antics aren’t the only secrets the villa holds.

Too Hot to Handle series 2 is here, with 10 new contestants on a paradise island attempting to resist their urges to win a huge prize fund.

From Carly Lawrence and Emily Miller to Chase DeMoor and Marvin Anthony, Netflix viewers will see the season 2 cast try and abstain from getting close to those they really want to get close to.

Who Voices Lana On Too Hot To Handle? Host's Identity & NSFW Name Explained

There would be no show without them breaking the rules, but AI robot Lana sees everything and is happy to deduct from the prize fund as punishment for each scandal.

Too Hot to Handle season 2 will see 10 new contestants try and refrain from sex. Picture: Netflix

While we might not see what goes down, we’ll certainly hear about it.

But what else goes down without us realising? We spoke to some of the Too Hot to Handle cast to get some villa secrets and they were happy to divulge on the behind-the-scenes tricks…

Why you never see them eat on Too Hot to Handle

The Too Hot to Handle contestants had to share just one shower. Picture: Netflix

The Too Hot to Handle cast certainly get busy on the show, but something you’ll never see them doing to pass the time is eating.

We quizzed Emily on the Too Hot to Handle cast’s mealtimes and she spilled all about how they got their three meals a day.

"The one place there wasn’t any cameras was the kitchen area,” she revealed. “I feel like some of the best conversations happened there.”

“We had the most amazing chef, he was unreal and the food was beautiful. I’d go back just for the food.”

Too Hot to Handle contestants received their meals in the most extra way

Too Hot to Handle is back. Picture: Netflix

One more thing we couldn’t keep our eyes off as well as the genetically blessed contestants on the paradise island is the incredible villa.

The villa is actually a holiday home, so it’s no surprise it’s full of swanky features.

Peter Vigilante told us when their meals were served their feast would rise on a table which emerged from the floor.

“The chef would cook under the kitchen and [the food] would come up on this thing – I wouldn’t know what it was called – but it would come in and they would open the door and all of this beautiful gourmet food would come out.”

“It’s like an elevator for food,” he added.

Why do the Too Hot to Handle contestants always click?

Another behind the scenes secret we got from Emily – the reason the contestants are always clicking!

She told us: “Because of our mics, clapping would be too loud, so we had to adjust and that was what we would do.”

The secret shower on the beach

Marvin and Melinda on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

Wondered how all 10 contestants get ready for the evening when there’s only one shower!? Us too.

We quizzed Cam Holmes on how they managed it and he spilled on “the secret shower” which he and Nathan Webb would often opt for instead of waiting for the bathroom.

He told us: “The getting ready part was quite strange because you'll probably see shots of us getting ready here and there, but there was only one shower, so we’d all have to wait.

“But there was a shower on the beach – me and Nathan called it the Peter Andre shower – so we’d take our shampoo and conditioner and walk down to the beach and shower there, because the queue for the shower was just an absolute joke. So we’d get ready on the beach.”

