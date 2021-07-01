Who Won Too Hot To Handle Series 2?

Who won series 2 of Too Hot to Handle? Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

The winner of Too Hot to Handle series 2 remains top secret, but it doesn’t have to…

Too Hot to Handle series 2 saw the likes of Melinda Melrose, Carly Lawrence, Emily Miller and Cam Holmes try and resist their sexual urges in order to form deeper connections on the Netflix show.

Guided by the omniscient robot Lana, who deducted from the prize fund for every sexual interaction, the contestants each found romance.

Are Any Too Hot To Handle Series 2 Couples Still Together?

While we’re yet to find out if any of the Too Hot to Handle couples are still together, we do know who won the prize fund at the end of the retreat.

*Massive Too Hot to Handle spoilers ahead*

The Too Hot to Handle cast had to vote for their worthy winner. Picture: Netflix

So, who won Too Hot to Handle series 2?

The format of the show was different for season 2 of the Netflix dating series, as the prize fund this time around was dished out to just one person who Lana and the contestants believed had made the biggest transformation in the retreat, leaving their player ways behind them.

The winner of Too Hot to Handle series 2 was Marvin Anthony.

In the top three, as decided by Lana, was Carly, Cam and of course Marvin.

Chase DeMoor and Tabitha Clifft on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

It was up to their co-stars, including Emily, Melinda, Tabitha Clifft, Chase DeMoor and Nathan Webb to decide who deserved the prize fund, casting their votes in secret.

In season one, the prize fund was split between the remaining contestants, meaning they all got a chunk of the funds.

At the end of series two Marvin was voted the worthy winner but told us in a chat before the series aired that he was yet to receive his prize fund.

“I don’t have any money yet,” he revealed. “I have to wait for the show to air and the final to be revealed.”

Marvin won Too Hot to Handle season 2. Picture: Netflix

And when we quizzed him on how he plans to spend it, he had the sweetest response.

“First thing I’m gonna do is send half of it to my mum, she deserves it,” Marvin said.

“She’s always been supportive so I think the money’s going to be for her, then I’m going to see, I’ve got lots of projects… and then I’m going to enjoy it.”

The final Too Hot to Handle episodes are available to stream on Netflix now.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital