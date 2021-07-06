Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Melrose Moves On From Marvin Anthony With Peter Vigilante

By Capital FM

Too Hot To Handle co-stars Melinda Melrose and Peter Vigilante appear to be the show's newest couple and fans are shook that they're dating!

*Spoilers ahead!*

Melinda Melrose and Peter Vigilante appear to have confirmed they’re dating following their time on Too Hot To Handle series 2.

As their co-stars gave updates on who's still dating who, new couple Peter and Melinda shared some super-steamy photos with each other on Instagram and fans are nothing less than shocked!

Peter posted a cosy snap of them together, writing: “Let’s play Rock Paper Scissors…”

Meanwhile, Melinda shared some pretty intimate snaps with her former co-star, penning: “At least this time it wasn’t a mosquito bite.”

Melinda and Peter from Too Hot To Handle are now dating. Picture: @petervigilante/Instagram

Now, this may come as a shock as THTH fans will know that Melinda was romantically involved with Marvin Anthony on season two of the show.

Despite leaving the villa as boyfriend and girlfriend, Melinda revealed during the reunion episode that she was eventually ghosted by Marvin.

They explained they had planned to go to Mexico to reunite, but had a fight beforehand, leading Marvin to not go.

The exes also recently hopped on Instagram Live to open up about their split, with Melinda admitting that her former beau no longer speaks to her outside of social media and work commitments.

Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony dated on Too Hot To Handle series 2. Picture: Netflix

However, it appears that she’s found love with co-star Peter, with whom she shared a cheeky kiss early on in the series, and Marvin (nor Lana) were happy about it.

Marvin has also shared his thoughts on the new surprise relationship as he took to the comments of both of their posts, writing: “Congrats”, as well as, “Good job buddy”, so there appears to be no bad blood!

With that being said, fans noticed that Marvin had unfollowed Melinda and Peter and then refollowed them so it's fair to say he was probably taken aback by the new romance.

Although Melinda and Peter are yet to comment on whether they're officially BF and GF, we're so here for it!

