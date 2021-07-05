Emily Miller & Cam Holmes From Too Hot To Handle Just Confirmed They’re Still Together

By Kathryn Knight

Too Hot to Handle series two's hottest couple Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are still together and our hearts are so happy.

Lana would be so proud… Too Hot to Handle series 2 couple Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are still very much together after leaving the retreat as boyfriend and girlfriend.

They kept fans guessing for days after season 2 of Too Hot to Handle dropped, but five days after the final episodes aired and the winner was revealed, Emily and Cam confirmed they’re still going strong.

Sharing similar PDA-packed picks on Instagram Stories, they wrote some seriously loved-up captions to declare their relationship to the world.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are still going strong. Picture: Emily Miller/Instagram

“Lucky is to have you,” Emily wrote beside a stunning snap of them kissing with the sun setting over the sea behind them.

Meanwhile, Cam wrote: “And it all started with a crab grab,” referencing their bedroom antics from the retreat.

He too had some gorgeous snaps for the ‘gram, again at sunset.

We’re sensing a theme here...

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes found love on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Cam Holmes/Instagram

Fans are so happy to see Cam and Emily still together, with one commenting: “Love you guys so much.”

“This is so cute, I’m so happy,” replied another.

Emily and Cam grew close instantly on Too Hot to Handle, with a few hiccups along the way as the self-declared “sexy nerd” struggled at first with commitment.

They ended the series with Cam officially asking Emily to be his girlfriend, after spending three weeks abstaining – sometimes unsuccessfully – from any sexual interaction.

