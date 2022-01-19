Meet Harry Johnson The ‘Harry Styles Lookalike’ From Too Hot To Handle Season 3

19 January 2022, 07:30

Everything you need to know about Harry Johnson from Too Hot To Handle season 3
Everything you need to know about Harry Johnson from Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix/Harry Johnson/Instagram
Too Hot To Handle has returned with its third season! Here's everything you need to know about Harry Johnson, from his popstar looks to his age, Instagram and job...

Too Hot To Handle's third season has just landed on Netflix! If you're like us, then you're desperate to find out more about the new batch of singletons – one contestant, in particular, is already getting a lot of attention – Harry Johnson!

The self-professed Harry Styles lookalike has joined the THTH line-up as ten castmembers embark on a holiday with a twist – they must all resist temptation on their vacation in order to win the massive cash prize at the end of the show.

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Cast: Meet The 2022 Contestants

Read on to find out all the details on season three's Harry as you prepare for the new episodes...

Harry Johnson is a standout contestant of THTH season 3
Harry Johnson is a standout contestant of THTH season 3. Picture: Netflix

How old is Harry from Too Hot To Handle and where is he from?

Harry Johnson is 26 years of age, hailing from a small village on the outskirts of Middlesborough.

The pop star doppelgänger worked as a tree surgeon before signing up for the hit dating show.

Harry Johnson is one of 10 singletons on the hit Netflix show
Harry Johnson is one of 10 singletons on the hit Netflix show. Picture: Harry Johnson/Instagram

What has THTH's Harry said about Harry Styles?

Johnson has been dubbed the 'Styles lookalike' of the series and apparently, he placed that title upon himself!

Before signing up for the Netflix hit, the reality-star-to-be was described as a fun-loving party boy – that ought to inject some drama into season three!

We'll let you be the judge as to whether the Northerner looks like the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer – do they share more than just a name (and by the looks of Johnson's Instagram, the iconic 'H' ring)?

Too Hot To Handle's Harry even wears the iconic 'H' ring like Styles
Too Hot To Handle's Harry even wears the iconic 'H' ring like Styles. Picture: Harry Johnson/Instagram
Too Hot To Handle returns for its third season on January 19
Too Hot To Handle returns for its third season on January 19. Picture: Netflix

What is Harry from Too Hot To Handle’s Instagram?

You can find THTH's Harry Styles lookalike on the 'gram at @harryjohnson92, he has nearly 6,000 followers at the time of writing – keep your eyes peeled on his socials to see those numbers quickly climb...

